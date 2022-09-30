Read full article on original website
Health Headlines: Program offering toy cars for children with mobility issues
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Limited mobility can create barriers for children with conditions like cerebral palsy, down syndrome, or other birth defects. While it can isolate them from activities that other kids their age can take part in, a new nationwide program is hoping to get these kids moving once again.
Medical mystery: Did common antidepressant fluoxetine really turn man’s skin gray?
KINDER, La. — Doctors are baffled over a Louisiana man who claims he may have suffered a rare, bizarre reaction to the commonly prescribed anti-depressant fluoxetine. Tyler Monk says his skin color began turning dark gray after he started taking the drug, best known under the brand name Prozac, last year. It’s important to note, however, that there is no confirmation that the drug is actually the reason behind the strange medical issue.
Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
Students start lemonade stand to help custodian after fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can often be an under-appreciated role. But custodians play a vital part in the upkeep of our community, especially in elementary schools. Now, one custodian in need of help is giving students a chance to repay him. “We’re helping Mr. Brown because all of...
Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
Lake Area Drum Circle entertains and educates at performers event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area Drum Circle hosted their first event at Prien Lake Park on October 1. The group started the drum circle about 13 years ago, where they would invite the community to come out every other Sunday to have fun and make some noise.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny overall this workweek; another front reinforcing fall-feel by the weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we enter these first days of October, pleasant mornings with below-average lows continue while the daytimes bring plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s but with low humidity!. This dry air in place will continue to mean no daily...
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
Zydepink fundraiser kicks off at Panorama Music House
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 1 marks the first day of breast cancer awareness month, and now the the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is in full swing. The Zydepink fundraiser kicked off today at the Panorama Music House where attendees received complimentary classic brunch items and a mimosa all while getting to dance to live zydeco music.
FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
Hundreds of seniors enjoy ‘Pre-Halloween Bingo’ at Lake Charles Civic Center
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Senior citizens in the Lake Area were invited to a “Pre-Halloween Bingo” and “The Price is Right” game at the Lake Charles Civic Center Monday. ABF Community Development and DA Stephen Dwight hosted the free event, where participants could win prizes...
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer and still dry for our Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and dry weather will continue to hang around to finish the weekend. For our Sunday, high temperatures remain slightly below normal, reaching the mid 80′s. Abundant sunshine and a northerly breeze will still be in place to keep our humidity low and the area dry. This means Sunday will be yet another great day for outdoor activities. Low temperatures will continue to be several degrees below normal, as widespread morning lows in the 50′s are likely Sunday night away from the immediate coast. As we head into the work week, a warming trend will begin to take place as a weak upper-level high briefly tries to approach the area. This will continue our dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid 80′s, close to normal. By the end of the week, temperatures could briefly reach the upper 80′s for highs before another cold front may try to approach the area next weekend. Low temperatures will still stay normal to just-below normal next week, rising into the low 60′s. We still do not expect any precipitation next week, which while good for outdoor plans is not helpful for our drought, as we are roughly 20 inches below normal at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Moss Bluff woman identified as victim of fatal fire
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The weekend brought tragedy to Kelly Park, a small mobile home community off of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. The deadly fire happened on Saturday and the Ward One Fire Department was called around 4 a.m. by neighbors to respond. One of the...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2022. Brandon James Arnold, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.
Truck engulfs in flames in fatal single-vehicle crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on October 2. At approximately 10:47 p.m., Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale was driving his 2007 GMC pickup truck southbound on US 165 at a high rate of speed, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. Upon entering the I-10 West on-ramp, he traveled off the roadway and struck several traffic signs before striking a guardrail.
