Randy Brown is not happy with how things went down in his return to the octgaon. The welterweight picked up a unanimous decision win over veteran Francisco Trinaldo in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas. But despite getting his hand raised and improving his winning streak to four, Randy Brown (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) wasn’t content with his showing.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO