Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
Wichita Eagle
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Wichita Eagle
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Mahomes’ TD toss to Edwards-Helaire was amazing. Andy Reid liked this one just as much
Patrick Mahhomes’ touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the one where he scrambled, spun near the sideline to avoid a defender and flipped a pass to complete the 2-yard score against the Tampa Bay Bucs, got a real-time chuckle from NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth. ”Stop it,” Collinsworth said during the...
Wichita Eagle
Was Week 4 a Blip or a Setback for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence? Doug Pederson Weighs In
What do you call a game like the one Trevor Lawrence had against the Eagles in Sunday's 29-21 loss?. A blip? A setback? A perfect storm of bad football?. To head coach Doug Pederson, it is clear what he thinks -- and what the Jaguars hope -- it was. “Let’s...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
T.J. Hockenson Is Highest PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 4
Tight end T.J. Hockenson had one of his best performances against the Seattle Seahawks since his rookie season four years ago. Prior to the game, questions had started to arise regarding his slow start to the season. Both Hockenson and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated it was highly likely his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling will play vs. Buccaneers. Here are the inactives
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) entered the weekend designated as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. But there are no more worries on his availability because Valdes-Scantling, who put in two limited practices last week, is not among the seven...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ win at Bucs was their most impressive yet this season: SportsBeat KC podcast
From the first play, things were different for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay fumbled away the opening kickoff, and when the Chiefs got a Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce touchdown pass two plays later, they were on their way to a 41-31 road victory over the Buccaneers. After the game, Star...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Mixon ‘Hasn’t Lost Confidence’ in Run Game, Met With Bengals’ O-Line to Build Chemistry
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon and the Bengals' rushing attack has struggled this season. Despite having a revamped offensive line, Mixon is only averaging 2.7 yards-per-carry and has one touchdown in four games. The Pro Bowler met with the offensive line last Wednesday in hopes of righting the ship. "I...
Wichita Eagle
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts
The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
Wichita Eagle
McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach
Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered. Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season. Las Vegas...
Wichita Eagle
Is Derrick Henry Revving Up for Another Rushing Title
NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has been here before. And he has ended up on top. The difference this time is that he has farther to go to get there. For the fourth straight season, the Tennessee Titans running back has more than 300 rushing yards through the first four weeks of the season. His current total of 306 is consistent with his numbers at this same point in 2019 (310 yards) and 2020 (319 yards) when he became the first player in more than a decade to win back-to-back NFL rushing titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Bumpy Ride Ahead for Bears After Being Exposed
The schedule and mother nature hid it for a while. The 20-12 loss Sunday to the New York Giants revealed all. "It’s just execution,' coach Matt Eberflus said. "It really is. It’s just execution," Or lack, thereof. Often it takes a game against a comparable opponent to prove...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit. Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Jacksonville Jaguars let one slip away from them in Week 4, tumbling in the downpour in Philadelphia in a 29-21 loss to the Eagles -- a game the Jaguars once led 14-0. "Obviously, it is what it is, we lost the football game. When you look at it, there’s plays we made in the end that our guys will learn to make as we go in time, they’ll learn to do that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
Comments / 0