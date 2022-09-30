Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Turkey's Erdogan Renews Threat to Block NATO Bids by Sweden, Finland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday renewed his threat to block the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, saying he would not give his approval until the two Nordic countries kept promises he said were made to Ankara. "Until the promises made to our country are upheld, we will...
Voice of America
Pope Calls on Putin to Stop ‘Spiral of Violence’ in Ukraine
Pope Francis has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" over the war in Ukraine. Francis's remarks, made on Sunday in his weekly public prayer on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, were some of the strongest he has made since the February 24 invasion.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 2
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:30 a.m.: Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement late Saturday, saying he had spoken by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed “Ukraine’s continued defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Voice of America
Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions
SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
Voice of America
How Displaced Ukrainians in Poland Find Work While Benefiting Its Economy
Poland, far from being overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge from Russia’s invasion of their country, is seeing its economy grow, according to economists. The latest available figures from early August show about half of the working-age people who fled Ukraine for Poland are now...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week
Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country's south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow's forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said Ukraine's military...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: Negotiating With Putin 'Impossible' After Annexation Claim
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree Tuesday declaring that negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become “impossible” following Putin’s attempt to annex four Ukrainian regions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia would wait until Zelenskyy changes his mind or until a new president...
Voice of America
Greece Says It's Open to Talks with Turkey Once Provocations End
Athens — Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbor must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said Sunday. The two countries — North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes — have been at...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
LYMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Chinese Social Media Brands Russia 'Weak Goose' After Ukraine Failures
Social media site Weibo is where one would typically find some of the loudest Chinese voices in support of Russia.
Voice of America
Burkina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
Voice of America
Hundreds in Bangkok Protest Court Ruling Allowing Thai PM to Stay in Office
Bangkok — Anti-government demonstrators took to the streets in Thailand’s capital Saturday following a court ruling allowing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to stay in office. Around 500 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument to protest the decision. Background ruling. Prayut, 68, is a former Royal Thai Army...
Voice of America
Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death
Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
Voice of America
US Expected to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as...
Voice of America
Angela Merkel Wins UNHCR Nansen Award for Protecting Syrian Refugees
GENEVA — Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has won the prestigious Nansen Award from the U.N. refugee agency, for providing a haven for more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in Syria. Angela Merkel welcomed the desperate people at the height of the Syrian...
Voice of America
Azovstal Defender's Wife Grateful for His Release From Russian Captivity
Serhiy Volynskyy was one of the military commanders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters holed up in the heavily fortified plant and withstood a month of Russian attacks before finally surrendering. He was recently released after spending months in Russian captivity. Lesia Bakalets talked to his wife, Ruslana Volynska. Anna Rice narrates her story. Videographer: Lesia Bakalets.
Voice of America
Somaliland Lawmakers Vote to Extend President's Term by Two Years
BOSASO, Somalia — Lawmakers in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi's current term of office by two years ahead of its expiration in November, the senate chairman said Saturday. The region's electoral body said last month it had postponed a presidential election due in...
Voice of America
Afghan Protests Continue Against School Attack as UN Raises Death Toll to 53
Islamabad — Female students in Afghanistan took to the streets for a third day in a row Monday to seek justice for victims of last week’s suicide bombing of an education center in Kabul, as the death toll continues to rise. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)...
Voice of America
Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns
Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
