Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
wach.com
State leaders thankful Midlands without severe damage
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- The worst is over for South Carolina as Hurricane Ian has made its way past. South Carolina Governor held a briefing Saturday afternoon discussing the aftermath of the storm. “We had no storm related deaths, no hospitals damaged, all water systems are and were okay", said Governor...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
24-year-old man reported missing in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Dameen Johnson has reported the 24-year-old man missing. Johnson was last seen leaving Three Rivers Behavioral Facility in West Columbia on Sept. 26, 2022. He had been transported to the facility by EMS on Sept. 9 and committed there by family members. Unbeknownst...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
$300,000 lottery ticket left unscratched in winner’s car for two days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man, who left an unscratched lottery ticket in his car, found out he’d been driving around with a $300,000 winner. He made the discovery two days after buying the ticket and a bottle of water at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
wach.com
Driver dead after head-on collision in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling east on S.C. 389. They said a 2017 Kia Soul traveling west on 389 went left of the center line and collided head-on with the trailer. The driver of the Kia died.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Department are investigating threat against Eau Claire High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department says they are monitoring a threat against Eau Claire High School that was issued through social media. Officers are currently at the school and in the area. Children were allowed to be picked up early by parents. Officials are continuing to investigate the...
WRDW-TV
One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road. The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389,...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
Comments / 0