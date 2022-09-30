ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Hochul sets zero-emission vehicle goal but doesn’t say how to get there (Your Letters)

On Sept. 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York will take major regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state to be zero emissions by 2035 (”NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035,” Sept. 30, 2022). With all the public announcements and political grandstanding, is it too much for the state to explain how exactly this will work?
People to know in NY cannabis: Reggie Keith

Reggie Keith is a legacy operator who runs Canna-House, a Buffalo-based private social club centered around cannabis. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the...
CNY’s Beak & Skiff named the third-best apple orchard in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Strike against national food distributor Sysco started in Syracuse. Now it’s spreading

A strike against national food distributor Sysco that started in Central New York last week seems to be gaining momentum elsewhere. More than 300 workers represented by Teamsters union Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco in Boston on Saturday. That was three days after more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers from Local 317 in Syracuse set up picket lines at the Sysco distribution center on Warners Road near the New York State Thruway in Van Buren.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 1, 2022

Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. The application period for CAURD licenses is over – did everyone get their paperwork in?...
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
RetroGameCon, Spooktacular Stroll, Vegfest: 15 things to do in CNY

It is the first full week of October. Central New York continues to offer a variety of fun and interesting things to do. If you are interested in trying the Vegan lifestyle, you can learn recipes at the first ever Vegfest in Clinton Square. If are fan of video games, go to the RetroGameCon, which is the biggest show of its kind in Upstate New York. “Annie” makes its debut at the historic Landmark Theatre and the Syracuse Crunch start their season with an exhibition contest against Rochester. Get outdoors with the CNY Folksmarch, and spooky Halloween-themed walks at Longbranch Park and Fort Ontario. In Skaneateles, dress up your pet and compete for prizes while helping the Finger Lakes SPCA.
