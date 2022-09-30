It is the first full week of October. Central New York continues to offer a variety of fun and interesting things to do. If you are interested in trying the Vegan lifestyle, you can learn recipes at the first ever Vegfest in Clinton Square. If are fan of video games, go to the RetroGameCon, which is the biggest show of its kind in Upstate New York. “Annie” makes its debut at the historic Landmark Theatre and the Syracuse Crunch start their season with an exhibition contest against Rochester. Get outdoors with the CNY Folksmarch, and spooky Halloween-themed walks at Longbranch Park and Fort Ontario. In Skaneateles, dress up your pet and compete for prizes while helping the Finger Lakes SPCA.

