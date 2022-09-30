I’m a traditionalist when it comes to exercising my right to vote; I always do, whether at a polling place on Election Day, an absentee ballot or just voting with my mind (very popular in some circles I’m told). Not so popular I suspect are observations I’ve offered previously as we prepare to cast ballots. There’s a good bet the only space on your front lawn NOT covered by autumn leaves will, or already does, have a...

NORWICH, CT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO