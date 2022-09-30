Read full article on original website
GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker stories
Top Republicans and GOP groups are sticking by Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia after a report emerged a day earlier saying that the GOP nominee paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. The two leading Republican groups involved in Senate races, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and...
President Joe Biden Biden to address abortion access 100 days after Supreme Court ruling
President Joe Biden is expected to outline new steps on Tuesday to safeguard legal access to abortion, when his task force dedicated to protecting reproductive healthcare meets for the second time.
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
Texts, recordings show Oath Keepers’ early talk of armed resistance to Biden presidency
Rhodes' sedition trial has revealed detailed communications about planning for a violent uprising.
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of...
November election: It's none of my business who you vote for. Just vote.
I’m a traditionalist when it comes to exercising my right to vote; I always do, whether at a polling place on Election Day, an absentee ballot or just voting with my mind (very popular in some circles I’m told). Not so popular I suspect are observations I’ve offered previously as we prepare to cast ballots. There’s a good bet the only space on your front lawn NOT covered by autumn leaves will, or already does, have a...
