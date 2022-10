Lee County (FL) health officials published the following press release Monday concerning the possible risks of Vibrio vulnificus:. Flood waters and standing waters following a hurricane pose many risks, including infectious diseases such as Vibrio vulnificus. For that reason, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) is urging the public to take precautions against infection and illness caused by Vibrio vulnificus.

