ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Moped rider injured in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ozo0_0iGWI4fs00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday morning, Tampa police said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the causeway at about 7 a.m.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

Police said the moped rider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the causeway were closed for a couple hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Courtney Campbell Causeway back open after serious moped crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are back open after they were shut down due to a serious crash involving a moped, Tampa police said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Few details have been provided, but police said at least one other car was involved in the crash with the moped.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moped#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Mother convicted of killing two kids asks Tampa judge for new trial

TAMPA, Fla. - Julie Schenecker, who was convicted of killing her two teenaged children in 2014, was back in a Tampa courtroom Monday asking for a new trial. Schenecker asked for a new trial after she claimed her attorneys made a lot of mistakes, including not calling any witnesses to show she was mentally deteriorating before the murders.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy