Moped rider injured in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday morning, Tampa police said.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the causeway at about 7 a.m.
There is no word on what led to the collision.
Police said the moped rider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The eastbound lanes of the causeway were closed for a couple hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.
