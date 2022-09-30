ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes

OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gas in Florida is tax-free for month of October

Drivers in Florida saw a sharp drop in prices at the pump over the weekend due to the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022, which went in effect Oct.1 and will run through the entire month. The act reduces the tax rate on motor fuel by 25.3 cents...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler days, with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with some passing showers primarily along the coast.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida officials warn of FEMA application fee scam

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Florida are warning residents impacted by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian of a scam going around asking residents to pay a fee to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has received...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs in Florida as North Carolina reports first storm fatalities

Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in Florida after one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. decimated several towns on the state's southwest coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Those winds pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico ashore, flooding homes and washing away roads needed to access the beachfront locales.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable, Fall weather arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another pleasant day across Central Florida. Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The weather will continue to be dry for the rest of the weekend. BEACHES:. Beautiful day for the beaches on Sunday. There will be an abundance of sunshine and dry conditions....
ORLANDO, FL

