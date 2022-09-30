Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes
OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Utility companies in Florida have been working around the clock after the storm knocked out power to 2 million people. Many of those outages were customers of FPL, Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and a few dozen other municipally owned electric companies and rural electric cooperatives. WHEN...
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
Gas in Florida is tax-free for month of October
Drivers in Florida saw a sharp drop in prices at the pump over the weekend due to the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022, which went in effect Oct.1 and will run through the entire month. The act reduces the tax rate on motor fuel by 25.3 cents...
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
Weather Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler days, with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with some passing showers primarily along the coast.
Flooding has receded in Orlando-area neighborhood, but residents return to find homes in ruins
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Monday was the first day many could go back inside their Orlovista homes without wading through flood water. They opened their doors to find destruction. One homeowner showed us a video of him wading through waste deep water to save family photos from the wall during the storm. He used a jet ski to get there.
Florida officials warn of FEMA application fee scam
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in Florida are warning residents impacted by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian of a scam going around asking residents to pay a fee to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has received...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida
Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida as Citizens Insurance adds 7,700 policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data showed 222,261 claims filed in...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs in Florida as North Carolina reports first storm fatalities
Rescue and recovery efforts are underway in Florida after one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. decimated several towns on the state's southwest coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Those winds pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico ashore, flooding homes and washing away roads needed to access the beachfront locales.
Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable, Fall weather arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another pleasant day across Central Florida. Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The weather will continue to be dry for the rest of the weekend. BEACHES:. Beautiful day for the beaches on Sunday. There will be an abundance of sunshine and dry conditions....
