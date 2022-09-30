Read full article on original website
How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League time, TV channel, live stream
Barcelona and Inter Milan square off at San Siro Stadium in Italy as the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday, October 4 (10/4/2022). Fans in the United States can tune in to Barcelona vs. Inter Milan on Paramount Plus or the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision, which is available to stream live on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. It’s a highlight among 16 games scheduled for round 3 of the group stage between Tuesday and Wednesday. Schedule below.
