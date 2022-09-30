Ralph Ignatius Butler, Jr., 78, of Leonardtown, MD departed this life on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born on October 1, 1943. He was the son of the late Ralph I. Butler, Sr. and the late Eleanor L. Swales Butler. He was affectionately known by many as “Sonny B.” He was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School system. On November 16, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley M. Bennett Butler. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

