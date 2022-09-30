Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Dollar General In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 4:12 pm, the suspect filled a tote with various items and left the Dollar General store on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park without paying.
Bay Net
Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Coale Receives Scholarship
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that Assistant State’s Attorney Elsie Coale is the recipient of a scholarship, funded by the NFL Foundation, to attend the Breaking the Cycle of Violence Conference in San Diego, CA, on October 24-28, 2022.
Bay Net
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Bay Net
Ralph I Butler, Jr.
Ralph Ignatius Butler, Jr., 78, of Leonardtown, MD departed this life on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born on October 1, 1943. He was the son of the late Ralph I. Butler, Sr. and the late Eleanor L. Swales Butler. He was affectionately known by many as “Sonny B.” He was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School system. On November 16, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley M. Bennett Butler. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Bay Net
Pedestrian Dies Of Injuries From Collision In May
MORNINGSIDE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in Morningside. The victim is 64-year-old Deborah Garner of District Heights. She passed away on October 2, 2022. On...
Bay Net
Joseph Michael “Joe Mike” Weiland
Joseph Michael “Joe Mike” Weiland, 77 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 6, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Francis Weiland and Gertrude (Vallandingham) Weiland. Joe Mike is a graduate of Father Andrew White Catholic School....
Bay Net
Anthony Stephen Garrow
Anthony “Anth” Stephen Garrow, 26, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 17, 2022. Anthony was born on March 16, 1996, to Alfred Garrow and Elizabeth Hewins in Leonardtown, MD. He attended Leonardtown and Chopticon High School where he later graduated. After graduation, he worked in construction, both...
Bay Net
Carl Patrick Jameson
Carl Patrick Jameson, age 87, of Waldorf passed away on October 2, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey “Bill” Jameson, Sr. and Alice “Irma” Jameson; and brother, Aubrey “Junior” Jameson, and is survived by brothers Allan Jameson (Debra) of Albuquerque, NM, and Gene Jameson (Sally) of Waldorf, MD.
Bay Net
Dennis Nelson Ames
Dennis Nelson Ames, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away September 27, 2022 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington DC. Dennis was born March 3, 1949, to John and Florence Ames in Pennsylvania. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for 20 years. Dennis retired two and a half months ago from BAE Systems.
Bay Net
Beverly Ann Mocknis
Beverly Ann Mocknis, 84, of California, MD (formerly of Newark, DE) passed away on September 26, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born on May 28, 1938 in Wilmington, DE to the late Charles Martin and Josephine Whalen Martin. Beverly was an avid...
Bay Net
Bowie Man Convicted For Role In $28 Million Ponzi Scheme With “1st Million Dollars”
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury in Maryland convicted Arley Ray Johnson, age 63, of Bowie, Maryland, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted late yesterday after a 10-day trial.
Bay Net
Hollywood VFD Announce New Rafts To Fully Serve Southern Maryland’s Waterways
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department(HVFD) recently announced the arrival of a new set of rafts to meet the full needs of the department. Over a year ago, HVFD’s Raft Committee was announced to start the replacement process for Raft 7. After several meetings and in-depth...
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Two Administrative Appointments
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 28, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. Zachery Bush as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Bush holds a Master’s Degree...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Bay Net
Local Management Board Seeking Input For Community Needs Assessment
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Local Management Board (LMB) for Youth and Family Services will be accepting public input for an update to the community needs assessment on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in the library meeting rooms at the Leonardtown Public Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD.
Bay Net
Applications Accepted For Calvert County Purchase And Retirement Fund Program With New Price
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announce the application period for the county’s Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program is open now through Nov. 28, 2022. Established in 1992, the PAR Fund program is part of...
Bay Net
Sarah Arlington Ball
On September 26th, 2022, Sarah Arlington Ball, known to her loved ones and the world simply as “Sally,” lost her two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer three weeks shy of her sixty-eighth birthday. Sally was born in Washington, D.C., on October 17th, 1954, to Sarah Leigh Davis and...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond After Tree Crashes Into House In Owings
OWINGS, Md. — At 7:05 a.m. on October 1, Command 1 (Chief Mills), Car 1 (AC Freesland), and Brush 1 (Firefighters W. Callis & K. Gray) responded for a reported tree on an occupied single-family residence off Rte. 260 in Owings. Crews arrived to find a large tree brought...
