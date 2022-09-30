ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

By Emerson College Polling, George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3trI_0iGWHW5w00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits.

In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hXdE_0iGWHW5w00

Since August, Shapiro has extended his three point lead over Mastriano to ten points.

Regardless of who they support, 61% of voters surveyed believed Shapiro would win the governorship.

More Republicans reported being likely to support Shapiro than Democrats said they would support Mastriano. According to the poll, 15.2% of Republicans said they’ll support Shapiro compared to 8% of Democrats voting for Mastriano.

Shapiro led among all ranges of education except those with a high school degree or less. Shapiro’s largest lead was among post-graduate school degree holders with 67% support.

Among age groups, Shapiro led all ranges, though Mastriano was within the margin of error for voters 50-64 years old. Mastriano and Shapiro were virtually tied among support between caucasian and Hispanic voters, while Shapiro had a 65% lead among African Americans.

“Since last month, President Biden’s approval in Pennsylvania has increased by four points and his disapproval has dropped by six. This movement in favor of Democrats is not seen evenly in the race for US Senate and Governor, where Fetterman’s race is tightening and Shapiro’s lead is extending,” Kimball said.

Eighty-three percent of voters find it somewhat important (18%) or very important (65%) for the candidates running for either Governor or US Senate to participate in a debate prior to the November election. Seventeen percent find it not too important (11%) or not at all important (6%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RANsH_0iGWHW5w00

At this time Shapiro and Mastriano have not agreed to a debate.

President Biden holds a 43% approval among Pennsylvania voters, while 51% disapprove of the job he is doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJvew_0iGWHW5w00

“Since last month, President Biden’s approval in Pennsylvania has increased by four points and his disapproval has dropped by six. This movement in favor of Democrats is not seen evenly in the race for US Senate and Governor, where Fetterman’s race is tightening and Shapiro’s lead is extending,” Kimball said.

In a hypothetical election between President Biden and former President Trump, Trump leads Biden among Pennsylvania voters 46% to 45%; 6% would support someone else and 3% are undecided.

Concerning the recent FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate makes them more or less likely to support Trump in 2024, 38% say it makes them more likely to support the former President, 33% say it makes them less likely to support Trump in 2024, and 29% say it makes no difference on their vote.

The economy is the most important issue for 39% of Pennsylvania voters, followed by threats to democracy (14%), and abortion access (13%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCqid_0iGWHW5w00

Voters were asked if the forgiving of $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 make them more or less likely to vote in the 2022 elections. Forty-seven percent are either much more likely (40%) or somewhat more likely (7%) to vote, while 47% say it makes no difference on their vote.

Emerson College Polling Pennsylvania Results Download

Methodology

The Emerson College Polling survey of Pennsylvania voters was conducted September 23-26, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely general election voters, n=1,000, with a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation and region based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, web survey via email, an online panel, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 107

Robert Norkus
3d ago

In a previous NewsBreak article, it stated that Shapiro accepted 3- $1,000,000.00 donations from 3 different CALIFORNIA sources. Tell us, Josh, just what did you promise these entities from out of state for such large contributions?More importantly, how will they improve the lives of voters here in Pennsylvania? What kind of influence will they have OVER YOU?

Reply(1)
12
AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
4d ago

Actually he will make Wolf look like a good guy! He and George Soros want to take America where Venezuela and Cuba are! 🙏🇺🇸

Reply(2)
21
wrench
3d ago

He’s not leading anything. All these polls are democrats wish lists. The real polls say it’s neck and neck.

Reply(2)
15
Related
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District

“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fetterman hosting York County rally

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Rep. Doug Mastriano launches $1 million ad campaign

On Monday, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, launched a $1 million ad campaign. The campaign will feature a 60-second and 30-second ad, which will be distributed on TV and digital platforms. The ads will highlight Mastriano's leadership style, including his work to protect his soldiers and his ability...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
delawarevalleynews.com

Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally

Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Student Debt#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Student Loan Debt#Hill#Republicans#Democrats#Caucasian#Hispanic#African Americans
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Don’t forget: Ohioans only have one week left to register to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans wanting to vote this fall only have one week left to register for the November election. Congressional seats, the governor’s office, state, and local officials, and a number of amendments to the Ohio constitution will be decided at the voting booth. But if you’re not registered to vote, you can’t […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy