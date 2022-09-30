ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Casta’s Rum Bar opening second location in Richmond

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Casta’s Rum Bar, a popular Cuban-themed restaurant in the Washington D.C. area, is opening its second location in Richmond soon.

The new location will feature an amplified menu of Havana-inspired flavors and will open at 700 East Main St. in downtown Richmond.

According to a release, the interior of the restaurant will feature themed murals by Richmond-based artist, Hamilton Glass, alongside tropical plants and custom chandeliers. The restaurant will also include an outdoor space with an enclosed patio that will remain open year-round. The interior will include a 31-foot light-up bar and a DJ booth.

Empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, ceviche and more will feature on the menu and there will be a rum selection offering more than 125 brands.

The original Casta’s Rum Bar in Washington D.C. was named “Favorite Gathering Place” at the RAMMY Awards this summer. The Casta team says they are excited to carry that same energy forward into this new project.

The date for the grand opening is yet to be announced. Stay with 8News for updates.

