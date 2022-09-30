Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
Maine Woman Missing for ‘Several Weeks’ – Have You Seen Her?
South Berwick Police are looking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen in several weeks. The family of Alison Parker, 34, is concerned about her welfare, and turned to police for help finding her. South Berwick Police Lt. Jeff Upton told Seacoast Current that her family does not live in the immediate area.
WMTW
Relatives eager for answers weeks after man’s death in Cumberland County Jail
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The number of deaths inside Maine's jails and prisons in 2022 already exceeds any other year within the past decade, according to data from a decarcerationadvocacy group. Weeks after the death of a Wells man inside the Cumberland County Jail, his longtime partner and co-parent is...
Brunswick police investigate M&T Bank robbery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police received a report of a bank robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said on Monday. In the...
wgan.com
Police ask for help finding Brunswick bank robbery suspect
The suspect in a bank robbery in Brunswick is being sought by police. Police responded to a reported robbery at M&T bank on Maine Street on Monday morning. The department said the suspect fled before officers arrived. The suspect is described as a thin, white man, about 6 feet tall...
wgan.com
Shots fired in Portland following car crash
Police in Portland are investigating a car accident and shooting that happened on Grant Street on Sunday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., police responded to Grant Street near Deering Avenue for a report of a disturbance and a car crash, followed by the sound of gunshots. The owner of the...
WMTW
Circumstances unknown for many Maine jail and prison deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is on track for a potentially record-setting year when it comes to the number of deaths inside jails and prisons. For weeks, 8 investigates pressed agencies involved with reviewing these deaths to share their findings. Although several agencies review these incidents, very little information is...
NECN
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
nbcboston.com
Woman Avoids Serious Injury After Car Crashes Into NH Bridge, Lands in River
New Hampshire authorities are crediting a seat belt with saving a woman from serious injury in a crash early Saturday in Hampton. According to New Hampshire State Police, a woman was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Hampton when her car struck the Taylor River Bridge and landed in the water.
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
wgan.com
Death at Sanford inn under investigation
Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
Man dead after West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
WMUR.com
Vehicle goes off I-95, ends up in Taylor River in Hampton
HAMPTON, N.H. — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning went airborne and ended up in the Taylor River, officials said. Hampton Fire Rescue said a call was received for a vehicle that was going south on I-95, left the road, went airborne and landed on the rock alongside the road.
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
