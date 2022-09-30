Read full article on original website
Related
eenews.net
Supreme Court appears to back EPA in WOTUS war
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared reluctant to wrest wetlands permitting power from EPA in a dispute that had been expected to significantly narrow the scope of the Clean Water Act. During oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA, at least some of the six conservative justices indicated that they were...
eenews.net
Fla. could get billions from legislation DeSantis opposed
He was new to Congress and eager to establish himself as a budget hawk. Ron DeSantis saw the perfect opportunity on Jan. 4, 2013. One day after taking office, the Republican congressman voted against a bill to help homeowners recover from Superstorm Sandy, calling the measure fiscally irresponsible. The legislation...
Comments / 0