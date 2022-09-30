ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dachshund Pair Rescued in Lake District

By adam england
DogTime
DogTime
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxiBS_0iGWFsok00
(Picture Credit: Vsevolod Vlasenko / Getty Images)

A mountain rescue team saved two lost Dachshunds and their dog parents from a tricky situation on Wednesday, reported the Cumbria Crack.

The couple and their pooches went for a walk on Gowbarrow Fell, a popular destination for hikers and runners in England’s Lake District. However, the weather turned dark and rainy and they found themselves in trouble. They called the emergency services for help.

Saving the Dachshunds

The Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team hopped into action. Six members of the team were able to locate the couple and their Dachshund pair. While the four felt cold, wet, and tired, the rescue team brought them them to safety.

“The dogs’ little legs had given up walking and were carried off using the couple’s doggie pram and a cat basket brought along by the team’s vet,” a spokesperson for the team said. They escorted the four of them off the fell to the team’s Land Rover. Then, they dropped them back at their hotel.

Staying Safe in the Lake District

While the Cumbria region is a popular destination for tourists – particularly those after an active vacation – people and their pups do sometimes run into trouble there. A week previously, the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team had to rescue a dog and their parents after the canine became ill during a climb and refused to move.

It took a three-hour operation with crews both in a lifeboat and on foot to save the dog. But fortunately, the trio are all safe and well. A spokesperson joked that “Unfortunately, despite chasing the rainbow … no pots of gold were found during this callout”.

Earlier this year, a walker found two dogs running around and reported his find to Cumbria Police. The police were able to establish that the dogs were trail hounds and had escaped from a local resident’s kennel.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Lake District: Sausage dogs rescued from fell after owners got lost

Two sausage dogs and their owners have been rescued from a Lake District fell. The couple were walking on Gowbarrow Fell on Wednesday evening when they got lost and raised the alarm when it started to rain heavily and turn dark. Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team volunteers later located the party...
ANIMALS
960 The Ref

‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera

TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Rescue#Lake District#Dachshunds#Cat#Uk#The Cumbria Crack#Gowbarrow Fell
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway

An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
WSB Radio

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy