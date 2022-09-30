Dachshund Pair Rescued in Lake District

(Picture Credit: Vsevolod Vlasenko / Getty Images)

A mountain rescue team saved two lost Dachshunds and their dog parents from a tricky situation on Wednesday, reported the Cumbria Crack.

The couple and their pooches went for a walk on Gowbarrow Fell, a popular destination for hikers and runners in England’s Lake District. However, the weather turned dark and rainy and they found themselves in trouble. They called the emergency services for help.

Saving the Dachshunds

The Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team hopped into action. Six members of the team were able to locate the couple and their Dachshund pair. While the four felt cold, wet, and tired, the rescue team brought them them to safety.

“The dogs’ little legs had given up walking and were carried off using the couple’s doggie pram and a cat basket brought along by the team’s vet,” a spokesperson for the team said. They escorted the four of them off the fell to the team’s Land Rover. Then, they dropped them back at their hotel.

Staying Safe in the Lake District

While the Cumbria region is a popular destination for tourists – particularly those after an active vacation – people and their pups do sometimes run into trouble there. A week previously, the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team had to rescue a dog and their parents after the canine became ill during a climb and refused to move.

It took a three-hour operation with crews both in a lifeboat and on foot to save the dog. But fortunately, the trio are all safe and well. A spokesperson joked that “Unfortunately, despite chasing the rainbow … no pots of gold were found during this callout”.

Earlier this year, a walker found two dogs running around and reported his find to Cumbria Police. The police were able to establish that the dogs were trail hounds and had escaped from a local resident’s kennel.