‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY
We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
Mid-Hudson News Network
San Gennaro festival coming to Poughkeepsie this weekend
POUGHKEEPSIE – The MJN Convention Center located in Poughkeepsie will host its first annual San Gennaro Parade and Festival on October 9, free to the public. The event is slated to include. a parade, live music, fresh food, and more to celebrate the patron Saint of Naples and New...
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Are You the Hudson Valley’s Best Grill Master? Want to Show Off?
We all know that one person in our lives works "magic" when cooking behind a grill or smoker. I know that on the grill side I like to think of myself as a mini grill master (I can do chicken perfectly, steak not so much...LOL). Think of that person, (maybe it's you), and get them signed up to show off their best BBQ at the 1st ever BBQ competition in New Paltz.
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
Have You Been To FDR’s Cousin’s House in Rhinebeck, NY?
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, also referred to as FDR, was the 32nd president of the United States. FDR was known for being elected into office four times and leading the US through the Great Depression and World War II. Growing up, FDR lived in the Hudson Valley with his parents. He...
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
What’s Going on at Highland Location? Construction has Many Wondering
An active construction site has led to residents and commuters wondering what's "coming soon"?. Back in May, we told you about a proposal that was approved in the Ulster County town of Highland that was going to bring one of our favorite convenience stores to a heavily traveled Hudson Valley road.
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale
What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
Bomb Making Kit Found Near Hudson Valley, New York School, 1 Dead
A tragic situation near a Hudson Valley school got even scarier when police confirmed a bomb-making kit was found. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the fatal shooting near Marist College. Explosive Making Manuel, Materials Found Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel. One man was found dead...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
