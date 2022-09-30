ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

94.3 Lite FM

‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY

We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

San Gennaro festival coming to Poughkeepsie this weekend

POUGHKEEPSIE – The MJN Convention Center located in Poughkeepsie will host its first annual San Gennaro Parade and Festival on October 9, free to the public. The event is slated to include. a parade, live music, fresh food, and more to celebrate the patron Saint of Naples and New...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Pine Bush, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY

It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Are You the Hudson Valley’s Best Grill Master? Want to Show Off?

We all know that one person in our lives works "magic" when cooking behind a grill or smoker. I know that on the grill side I like to think of myself as a mini grill master (I can do chicken perfectly, steak not so much...LOL). Think of that person, (maybe it's you), and get them signed up to show off their best BBQ at the 1st ever BBQ competition in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered

A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale

What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

