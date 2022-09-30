ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

2 teenage girls shot Monday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage girls were shot Monday morning in an alley near Compton Avenue and Gasconade Street in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 6:45 a.m. Monday to the scene of the shooting in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. St. Louis police said...
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
FOX2Now

Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer. According to a probable cause statement by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on May 30, at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street, near Tower Grove Park.
KMOV

Teen dies after shooting Friday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
KMOV

Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
5 On Your Side

Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
5 On Your Side

Have you seen this man? 76-year-old last seen at Mercy Hospital South

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 76-year-old Jerald Townsend. Police said Townsend has borderline dementia and is epileptic and borderline bipolar. He was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday leaving Mercy Hospital South, located at 10010 Kennerly Road in St. Louis, before receiving his required third dosage of medication.
myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest

A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
KMOV

Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
KMOV

Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

