2 teenage girls shot Monday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenage girls were shot Monday morning in an alley near Compton Avenue and Gasconade Street in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 6:45 a.m. Monday to the scene of the shooting in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. St. Louis police said...
Pagedale man charged in north St. Louis murder
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pagedale man over the weekend for a murder that took place last month in the north city neighborhood of Hamilton Heights.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday night on Walton Avenue
ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday night. St. Louis Metro police were called to the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of Walton Avenue in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. One...
St. Louis man arrested in connection with Sept. 26 shooting on Long Way
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Long Way that left one person dead and another injured on Sept. 26. Robert Marshall, 32, of St. Louis was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting.
Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer. According to a probable cause statement by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on May 30, at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street, near Tower Grove Park.
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
KMOV
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder
St. Louis Police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured.
Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
Have you seen this man? 76-year-old last seen at Mercy Hospital South
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 76-year-old Jerald Townsend. Police said Townsend has borderline dementia and is epileptic and borderline bipolar. He was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday leaving Mercy Hospital South, located at 10010 Kennerly Road in St. Louis, before receiving his required third dosage of medication.
Florissant man charged after 1-year-old kills self in accidental shooting
ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man is facing a child endangerment charge after his girlfriend’s toddler son accidentally shot himself in the head with the man’s unattended gun. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, in the 900 block of Melvin Drive in the Baden...
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest
A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
Man charged in a shooting murder that happened 2 years ago
ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man was charged in connection to a 2020 shooting that left a man dead. Police arrested 33-year-old Reuben Smith. The attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder and assault. Smith was aslo charged with two counts of armed criminal action. According to a...
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
KMOV
Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
