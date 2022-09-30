Read full article on original website
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – as it happened
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
Kremlin is Protecting Putin By Admitting Russia's Defeats in Ukraine: ISW
Kremlin officials and state media propagandists are acknowledging recent Russian defeats in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in a move meant to shield President Vladimir Putin from responsibility, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank wrote in its September 13 campaign assessment that Kremlin...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
Putin Declares Ukrainian Regions Part Of Russia, Defies West
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he...
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow's annexation of the region
Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow's annexation of the region that's been declared illegal by the West.
Duma ratifies annexation as Kremlin admits it doesn't know Ukraine's borders
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Russian bloggers are "grieving" Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Lyman, a key city in one of the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Russia this weekend, analysts said. The news came as Russia's state Duma, the country's legislative body, unanimously ratified the annexation the...
Ukraine applies for NATO membership as Russia annexes regions
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his country will submit an application for NATO status. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that four regions of Ukraine are now part of Russia. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is at the White House with more.
Ukraine war ― live: Zelensky applies to join Nato after Russia annexes 4 regions
Ukraine is applying for accelerated Nato membership after Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex four Ukrainian regions, taking his war into an unpredictable new phase.The Russian president claimed Russia had “four new regions” in a speech in the Kremlin to hundreds of dignitaries, before a concert in Red Square to celebrate. “This is the will of millions of people,” Mr Putin said. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for ever.”At a ceremony that Kyiv called a “Kremlin freak show” devoid of legal meaning, the Russian leader accused the West of “sheer...
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia made its case to the world Saturday for its war in Ukraine, repeating a series of grievances about its neighbor and the West to tell the U.N. General Assembly meeting of leaders that Moscow had “no choice” but to take military action. After days of denunciations of Russia at the prominent diplomatic gathering, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to shift the focus to Washington. His speech centered on a claim that the United States and its allies — not Russia, as the West maintains — are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents. Invoking history ranging from the U.S. war in Iraq in the early 2000s to the 20th-century Cold War to a 19th-century U.S. policy that essentially proclaimed American influence over the Western Hemisphere, Lavrov portrayed the U.S. as a bully that tries to afford itself “the sacred right to act with impunity wherever and wherever they want” and can’t accept a world where others also advance their national interests. “The United States and allies want to stop the march of history,” he maintained.
Japan PM condemns Russian annexation of parts of Ukraine
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in telephone call Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned Russia’s new annexation of parts of Ukraine as illegal and a violation of the country's sovereignty. “I told him that the process that Russia called a referendum and its annexation of parts of Ukraine...
Putin declares four areas of Ukraine as Russian
Returning to the concert being held in Moscow's Red Square - and President Vladimir Putin has made an appearance on stage. The event is being held to mark Russia's announcement of the annexation of four Ukrainian territories. The president was joined by other Russian leaders, and they all sang the...
