Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
wymt.com
EKY non-profits announce plan to build homes for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) and Fahe are partnering with the Housing Development Alliance and Homes, Inc. to build 16 new homes for flood survivors. The 16 homes will be split between Perry, Breathitt, Letcher and Knott Counties. Each county will get four homes in...
spectrumnews1.com
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
WHAS11
'He wasn't even allowed on the phone': Kentucky mother speaks out against domestic violence
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC. Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.
KISS 106
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
WLKY.com
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?
DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
Travel Maven
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse moves up in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved up to the quarterfinals of America’s Favorite Pet contest!. Voting for this next round of competition begins Monday and runs through Oct. 13 at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennesse walking horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of...
spectrumnews1.com
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear’s advisory committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says polling suggests 90% of adults in Kentucky support legalizing medical cannabis. The governor’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee traveled the state to hear views on the topic after the state legislature failed to pass legislation earlier this year. According to...
WEHT/WTVW
How to apply for an absentee ballot in Kentucky
(WEHT) - The portal to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is now open.
WBKO
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin has temporarily closed a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin until Thursday, Oct. 6. The closure is from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street and started Monday, Oct. 3 for maintenance on the brick crosswalks in the area. Motorists should seek an...
BET
Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment
The Louisville NAACP on Friday (Sept. 30) called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his steadfast defense of law enforcement in the fatal 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. If he declines to step down, the civil rights organization will urge state...
