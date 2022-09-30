Tires set fire by Palestinians burn at the site where two Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli army in the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah, West Bank, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Palestinian officials say the Israeli military has killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says it was on an arrest raid early Monday and alleges the two suspects tried to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified.

