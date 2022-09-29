Read full article on original website
WUSA
James Gunn Marries 'Peacemaker' Star Jennifer Holland: 'I Finally Married the Love of My Life'
After more than seven years together, James Gunn "finally" married the love of his life, actress Jennifer Holland. The Guardians of the Galaxy director took to Instagram on Friday and revealed that he and the Peacemaker star tied the knot Friday in front of family and friends in Aspen, Colorado. The picturesque wedding ceremony even included one uninvited guest -- a moose! Gunn's post included photos and videos of the event, which showed a moose lurking in the background just as the ceremony began.
WUSA
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
WUSA
Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film
Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
WUSA
Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3
Congratulations are in order for Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw, as the couple's expecting baby No. 3!. The That 70s Show star appeared on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday and Kelly Clarkson didn't waste any time getting to the exciting news. The second Grace sat on the couch after soaking up a round of applause, Clarkson said, "Hello. So, baby number three is on the way?"
WUSA
Billy Eichner on 'Bros' Disappointing Box Office Debut: 'Straight People' Just 'Didn't Show Up'
Billy Eichner is weighing in on the debut of his film Bros, and reflecting on why he thinks it didn't manage to rake in huge returns despite a stellar critical response. "Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out," Eichner write, as part of a series of tweets, on Sunday. "It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie."
WUSA
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
WUSA
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Cinderella and Prince Charming for Granddaughter Rani's 4th Birthday
Grandparents of the year! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really upped their game over the weekend at the fourth birthday party for their granddaughter, Rani Rose. The adorable daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa clearly has a Cinderella obsession, as she was decked out in the beautiful blue gown and tiara from the fairytale, matching her 76-year-old grandmother's own gown and crown. Russell, 71, went all out in full Prince Charming regalia.
WUSA
Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
WUSA
Joel McHale Says He 'Can't Believe' That 'Community' Movie Got Made: 'It's a Dream Come True' (Exclusive)
The long-shot dream of "six seasons and a movie" is actually becoming a reality! A Community movie is on the way and star Joel McHale is excited about the opportunity. McHale hosted the charity gala The Event, presented by the by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, and he spoke with ET about the long-awaited film, based on the cult hit sitcom, which was announced on Friday.
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute
Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death. The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
WUSA
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
WUSA
Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)
Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment. "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and...
WUSA
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Most Shocking Fan Reactions to Rhaenyra’s Relationship Choices in Episode 7
Despite a major time jump that included marriages and several children for both Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), the two characters found themselves in a very similar situation on the latest episode of House of the Dragon. Betrayal, incest, in-fighting and maneuvering for the Iron...
WUSA
Maren Morris Shows Off Hilarious Height Difference in Viral Pic With Shaquille O'Neal
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal make quite the pair!. The pint-sized country star and the larger-than-life NBA legend posed together for a hysterical photo op in Las Vegas over the weekend, smiling backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. Shaq positively towers...
WUSA
Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
WUSA
Shawn Mendes on How He's Feeling After Canceling His World Tour to Focus on His Health (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health this week after the sudden cancellation of his Wonder World tour this summer, telling ET he now feels more relaxed ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. "It doesn't feel like such high pressure," Mendes told ET's Rachel...
WUSA
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
WUSA
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': The World Is on the Brink of Eternal War in New Trailer
There's a war coming, and the man behind it is making serious waves in Wakanda. Marvel released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Monday, giving fans a closer look at Tenoch Huerta's anti-hero Namor, who seems to be the leader of the biggest points of conflict in Marvel's return to Wakanda.
WUSA
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' Following Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini’s latest chapter is about making big life decisions. On top of celebrating the release of her latest album, Subject to Change, the 29-year-old is also mourning the end of her marriage to fellow country singer, Morgan Evans. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that,...
WUSA
Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)
Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
