Week 6 High School Football Schedule
8-Player
District 9
Bedford at East Mills
Fremont-Mills at East Union
Griswold at Lenox
District 10
CAM at Exira-EHK
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
West Harrison at Woodbine
Non-District
Murray at Stanton/Essex
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Class A
District 7
Sidney at AHSTW
Earlham at SW Valley
Mount Ayr at St. Albert
District 8
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Woodbury Central at Westwood
Non-District
Missouri Valley at Riverside
Class 1A
District 7
ACGC at Interstate-35
Van Meter at Nodaway Valley/O-M
Panorama at West Central Valley
District 8
Treynor at Underwood
West Monona at MVAOCOU
East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic
Class 2A
District 8
Shenandoah at Clarinda (Cancelled)
DM Christian at Clarke
Greene County at Red Oak
Class 3A
District 6
Creston at ADM
Atlantic at Harlan
Saydel at Knoxville
Class 4A
District 6
Dallas Center-Grimes at Thomas Jefferson
Winterset at Glenwood
Lewis Central at DM Hoover
Class 5A
Abraham Lincoln at Ames
Comments / 0