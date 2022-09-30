ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Week 6 High School Football Schedule

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
8-Player

District 9

Bedford at East Mills

Fremont-Mills at East Union

Griswold at Lenox

District 10

CAM at Exira-EHK

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon

West Harrison at Woodbine

Non-District

Murray at Stanton/Essex

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Class A

District 7

Sidney at AHSTW

Earlham at SW Valley

Mount Ayr at St. Albert

District 8

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Woodbury Central at Westwood

Non-District

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Class 1A

District 7

ACGC at Interstate-35

Van Meter at Nodaway Valley/O-M

Panorama at West Central Valley

District 8

Treynor at Underwood

West Monona at MVAOCOU

East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic

Class 2A

District 8

Shenandoah at Clarinda (Cancelled)

DM Christian at Clarke

Greene County at Red Oak

Class 3A

District 6

Creston at ADM

Atlantic at Harlan

Saydel at Knoxville

Class 4A

District 6

Dallas Center-Grimes at Thomas Jefferson

Winterset at Glenwood

Lewis Central at DM Hoover

Class 5A

Abraham Lincoln at Ames

