Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Four-Star 2023 UC Target Jizzle James Teases Announcement
The scoring guard could be another big addition to the UC backcourt.
Alabama retakes No. 1 from Georgia in latest AP poll; Penn St. moves into top 10
Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the...
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
NFL BetMGM bonus code: Bet $10, Get $200 on any Rams vs. 49ers Touchdown
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, sports lovers gambling on any NFL action this month can take advantage of a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus...
U.S. soccer president says findings of systemic abuse in women’s league are ‘heartbreaking’
An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture...
Micah Parsons pushes past injury scare as Cowboys top Commanders to move to 3-1
Micah Parsons might not have recorded a sack for the second-consecutive game. But for the Dallas Cowboys, the fact he was on the field at the end of Sunday’s game was bigger than any quarterback hit. The former Penn State star and Harrisburg native who opened the season with...
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (10/02/22): Free Live Stream, channel, time, betting odds
More rain and more wind will welcome QB Trevor Lawrence and the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars to Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. The NFL dust-up with the Eagles begins at 1 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a homecoming for Jags’ coach Doug Pederson, who guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl title...
