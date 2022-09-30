ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy

Opening statements are set to begin in Washington, DC, as the sedition trial of five members of the Oath Keepers gets underway. The five defendants are charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force on January 6 2021. CNN's Sara Sidner has more. Dcc. Wire.
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 10-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday...
