Read full article on original website
Related
smithmountainlake.com
These are the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy
Opening statements are set to begin in Washington, DC, as the sedition trial of five members of the Oath Keepers gets underway. The five defendants are charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force on January 6 2021. CNN's Sara Sidner has more. Dcc. Wire.
smithmountainlake.com
The US says it's helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it's too little, too late
As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet. Clips of students tearing up pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader in northern Iran. Photos...
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 10-year prison term
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday...
Comments / 0