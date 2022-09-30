ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

James Bond boss recalls ‘distressing’ meeting with Amy Winehouse

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a “distressing” meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for ‘Quantum Of Solace’. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn’t really an option for the job because she came across as “very fragile emotionally” with the movie mogul calling the situation “very tragic”.
MUSIC
KXLY

Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour

Post Malone admits it’s “really tough” being away from his daughter on the road. The ‘Circles’ hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it’s “heartbreaking” whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Kesha’s mum explains Cannibal’s Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

Kesha’s mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter’s song ‘Cannibal’. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s new drama ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: “Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner. Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy