Energy Industry

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
Ukraine's Forces Gain Ground in the South as Counteroffensive Builds; Russia Acknowledges Advances

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the success of Ukraine's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian forces, in the northeast of the country. He said in his nightly address that more settlements around Kherson have been liberated.
Russian Forces Withdraw From Key Front-Line City in Ukraine

After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia on Saturday announced it had pulled troops out of an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman, which the Defense Ministry announced on its...
North Korea Sends Missile Soaring Over Japan in Escalation

North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets...
‘We Must Change Course': UN Warns That the World Is on the Brink of Recession

Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro

Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority. That includes tens of thousands of votes from U.S. Brazilians. Of note: Boston didn't make this list of large cities, but 70% of the roughly 12,000 Brazilian votes cast there went to Bolsonaro.
