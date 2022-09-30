Read full article on original website
Related
China's Climate Push Could Spawn New Global Players, Even If Beijing Falls Short on Its Pledge
Two years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping formally announced the world's second largest economy would strive for peak carbon emissions in 2030, and carbon neutrality in 2060. While the country struggles to wean itself off coal, analysts said Beijing's top-level emphasis on climate has fueled a policy push to try...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
Ukraine's Forces Gain Ground in the South as Counteroffensive Builds; Russia Acknowledges Advances
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the success of Ukraine's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian forces, in the northeast of the country. He said in his nightly address that more settlements around Kherson have been liberated.
Russian Forces Withdraw From Key Front-Line City in Ukraine
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia on Saturday announced it had pulled troops out of an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman, which the Defense Ministry announced on its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Korea Sends Missile Soaring Over Japan in Escalation
North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets...
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
The United Nations is asking for five times' more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases
NBC Chicago
‘We Must Change Course': UN Warns That the World Is on the Brink of Recession
Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy signs decree ruling out Putin negotiations
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
IN THIS ARTICLE
US, South Korea conduct precision bomb drills after North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
The US and South Korea carried out drills with precision bombs after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday. The US condemned the launch as "reckless."
More Than Half of New Car Sales in the US Will Be EVs By 2030: Report
ChevroletEVs are yet to hit double-digit market share in the US, but new predictions suggest that's all about to change.
Covid-19 public inquiry opens amid anger from bereaved over testimony
Chair Lady Hallett tells families upset their evidence will not be heard directly that they will be ‘at the heart’ of hearing
Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue
Iranian president has appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests engulfing the country continued to spread to universities and high schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro
Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority. That includes tens of thousands of votes from U.S. Brazilians. Of note: Boston didn't make this list of large cities, but 70% of the roughly 12,000 Brazilian votes cast there went to Bolsonaro.
Comments / 0