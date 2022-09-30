Read full article on original website
SF mayor's brother appears in court to get 44-year prison sentence reduced
The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.
sfstandard.com
DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother
Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
davisvanguard.org
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Strips 47 Deputies of Guns and Arrest Powers after Failed Psychological Exams
Dublin, CA – On Sept. 23, 2022, Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern sent a letter to 47 Sheriff’s deputies notifying them that they are not allowed to perform “any function reserved for peace officers” including carrying a firearm and making arrests after a background audit (of January 2016 to the present) found their psychological examination evaluations to be “D. Not Suited”.
Jury reaches decision in armed jewelry store robbery case
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jury found a man guilty on armed robbery, false imprisonment and weapons charges stemming from a 2017 jewelry store heist, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office stated in a press release. Michael Alexis was also found guilty of using a semi-automatic firearm during the robbery. “The jury’s verdict sends a […]
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
‘Sophisticated’ San Francisco drug dealer sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Friday after he was busted with 65 pounds of methamphetamine worth $1.5 million in street sales, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge William Orrick sentenced 46-year-old Alejandro “Chewy” Alvarez to serve 160 months in prison. Alvarez managed a “sophisticated” drug distribution operation […]
Man faces hate crime charges for robberies targeting Asian women in South Bay
SAN JOSE – A Peninsula man has been arrested and is facing hate crime and robbery charges after he allegedly attacked more than a dozen women of South Asian descent and stole their necklaces, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the suspect victimized at least 14 women during a two month crime spree that began in June."I say to our South Asian community that anyone who targets and attacks you will be arrested and treated with the utmost severity under our law," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement on Monday. "Santa Clara County's precious...
sandiegocountynews.com
Correctional officer faces abuse charges against two additional incarcerated victims
A federal grand jury in Oakland, California, returned an indictment Thursday charging a former California correctional officer with sexual abuse charges against two female inmates. John Russell Bellhouse, 39, formerly of Pleasanton, California, was originally charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 30, 2021, with one count of sexual abuse of...
San Mateo officers find drugs, guns, 5-year-old during traffic stop
SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop late Sunday night.According to a police statement, an officer pulled over the suspects' vehicle in the area of Casa de Campo and La Selva Street around 11:45 p.m. for a vehicle code violation. Police said four adults and a 5-year-old were inside.While conducting a records check, police determined that the driver and front passenger were both on bail for pending criminal charges and search conditions that allowed for a probation search.The occupants were then ordered to exit the vehicle. During...
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
Oakland Police release video to identify those wanted in connection with school shooting
The Oakland Police Department released a video Monday afternoon in an effort to try to identify people wanted in connection with the mass shooting on an Oakland school campus last week.
VIDEO: Police release footage of violent carjacking in Santa Rosa
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim
A California Wells Fargo customer gets scammed on Zelle, and the scammer laughs in her face after she sends him the money, and demands it back. When she files a claim with her bank, they deny her claim because "she initiated it."
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland records 100th homicide this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park. Police union officials said one person died in the shooting, which would be the 100th...
Eville eye
Shooting Victim Flees across Emeryville Border after Gunfire at House Party Claims Two Lives
* WARNING: This story contains image(s) that some readers might find disturbing *. A shooting at a house party across the Oakland border left two dead and two wounded on Saturday evening. According to reports, the shooting occurred at an AirBnB rental on the 950 block of Apgar Street that...
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Walnut Creek Hit-and-Run
A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life. Chung Thuy Le, 44, of Milpitas was struck and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
