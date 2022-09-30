ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

By DOUG FEINBERG
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCXHw_0iGWAvDS00

SYDNEY — (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament.

Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history.

“Canada has been playing really well all tournament and the goal was just to come out there and really limit them,” said U.S. forward Alyssa Thomas. “We were really locked in from the jump with our game plan.”

The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The Chinese team lost to the U.S. by 14 points in the pool round — the closest game of the tournament for the Americans.

“Our goal was to win a gold medal and we're in a position to do that,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said.

The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. The Americans contested every shot on the defensive end as the Canadians missed their first nine attempts from the field. On the offensive end, Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas basically got any shot they wanted.

“I think after that punch, it really took the air out of them,” Thomas said. “They didn't know what to do with their offense anymore after that.”

Laeticia Amihere, who plays at South Carolina for former U.S. coach Dawn Staley, finally got Canada on the board nearly 5 minutes into the game by making a driving layup.

By the end of the quarter the U.S. led 27-7. Canada had committed four turnovers — the same number the team had against Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals, which was the lowest total in a game in 30 years.

The Americans were up 45-21 at the half and the lead kept expanding in the final 20 minutes. The win was the biggest margin for the U.S. in the medal round, topping the 36-point victory over Spain in the 2010 World Cup.

Canada (5-2) advanced to the medal round for the first time since 1986 and has a chance to win its first medal since taking the bronze that year.

“We didn't get it done today, but what we're going to do is take this with what we learned today and how we can turn it up tomorrow," Canada captain Natalie Achonwa said. "It's still a game for a medal and it's just as important for us.”

The U.S. has won seven of the eight meetings with Canada in the World Cup, although the last one came in 2010. The lone victory for Canada came in 1975.

The victory was the 29th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86. This is only the second time in the Americans' storied history they've reached four consecutive gold medal contests. They also did it from 1979-90, winning three times.

This U.S. team, which has so many new faces on it, also continued to dominate the paint even without 6-foot-8 Brittney Griner, outscoring its opponents by an average of 55-24.

Amihere led Canada with eight points.

RECORD BREAKING

The low point total broke the 53 that South Korea scored against Russia in 2002.

“We're starting to build that identity,” Wilson said of the defensive effort. “We're quick and scrappy and I think that's our identity.”

The U.S. is averaging 101 points a game. The Americans’ previous high coming into the tournament was 99.1 set in 1994.

STILL RECOVERING

Kahleah Copper sat out after injuring her left hip in the win over Serbia in the quarterfinals. Copper landed hard on her hip driving to the basket and had to be helped off the court. She hopes to play on Saturday. Betnijah Laney, who also got hurt in the Serbia game, did play against Canada.

UP NEXT

Canada: Plays Australia for bronze medal on Saturday.

U.S.: Plays China for gold medal on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a...
POLITICS
WGAU

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean...
POLITICS
WGAU

Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration

BERLIN — (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WGAU

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

BERLIN — (AP) — German energy giant RWE said Tuesday that it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants and a vast...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Alarmed by a surge in disease, the United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases and other ailments. The U.N. on Tuesday raised its...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Betnijah Laney
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Dawn Staley
Person
Natalie Achonwa
WGAU

Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200...
STOCKS
WGAU

US auto sales fell slightly in 3Q, even with September gains

DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning. Edmunds.com said Monday that sales fell 0.9% from July...
BUSINESS
WGAU

Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea said Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage.”. “I understand the great...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

PARIS — (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?. For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question. For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Serbia#Americans#Chinese#Canadians
WGAU

Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier

NEW YORK — (AP) — Apple Music is about to cross a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The Associated Press that internal data indicates Apple Music will reach the heady mark on Monday. Every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service.
TECHNOLOGY
WGAU

UK's Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns

BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — Liz Truss should be celebrating her first month as Britain’s prime minister. Instead, she’s fighting for her job. Truss is spending her first Conservative Party conference as leader this week scrambling to reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges, while trying to restore her authority with a party that fears its chance of reelection is crumbling.
U.K.
Reuters

European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU's support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
EUROPE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy