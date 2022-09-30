Read full article on original website
Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Omnichannel Offering to Propel Sales
SFM - Free Report) has been taking several initiatives focused on product innovation, customer experience and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing and technology to expand its customer base. The company is focused on creating a robust omnichannel experience for customers. It has been providing hassle-free shopping through the Sprouts.com...
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Factors Likely to Decide Rite Aid's (RAD) Fate in Q2 Earnings
RAD - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 29, before the opening bell. The drugstore retailer is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss...
Thor (THO) Q4 Earnings Breeze Past Estimates, Surge Y/Y
THO - Free Report) delivered a comprehensive beat for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $5.15 per share, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and gross profits from North American Motorized RVs segment. This marked the 10th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line soared 25% from the year-ago profit of $4.12 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,821.7 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,792 million. The top line also increased 6.4% year over year.
Conagra Brands' (CAG) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Things to Note
CAG - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Oct 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,819 million, suggesting a rise of 6.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Capacity Expansions Aid Tyson Foods (TSN) Amid Rising Costs
TSN - Free Report) . The well-known leader in protein is well placed to capitalize on the rising demand for protein-packed brands. That said, Tyson Foods is not immune to rising costs and supply chain headwinds. Let’s delve deeper. Expansion Efforts Solid. Tyson Foods is undertaking several operational and...
Buckle (BKE) Benefits From Solid Sales & Online Business
BKE - Free Report) has been witnessing strength across its men’s and women’s businesses as well as in the accessory category for a while. In addition, BKE’s online wing is consistently showing impressive performance. These factors are aiding BKE’s sales. Last month, Buckle released its second-quarter...
Should You Buy Tesla-Heavy ETFs Despite Weak Q3 Deliveries?
Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of 359,162 deliveries, according to Refinitiv, as quoted on Business Standard. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units. Logistics challenges were held responsible for this miss. In Q2 also, the company reported weak deliveries on supply chain...
Hershey's (HSY) Pricing & Buyouts Solid, Stock Up 17% YTD
HSY - Free Report) appears to be well-placed, courtesy of its effective pricing actions. This leading snacks company’s brand strength and focus on innovations are yielding results. In addition, strategic acquisitions are boosting portfolio strength. The aforementioned aspects were evident in its second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and...
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd
CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote. Now Inc. (. DNOW...
Business Momentum & Diversification to Support FEMSA (FMX)
FMX - Free Report) , alias FEMSA, appears to be a lucrative pick with solid growth prospects. The company has been in investors’ good books, owing to its strategy of creating a national distribution platform in the United States through the expansion of its footprint in the specialized distribution industry. It is poised for growth through investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives. The company also displays strong financial flexibility.
Air Products (APD) Gains on Project Investments, Productivity
APD - Free Report) is benefiting from investments in high-return projects, new business deals, acquisitions and productivity initiatives. However, the company faces headwinds from energy cost inflation. Air Products, which is a prominent player in the chemicals space along with Dow Inc. (. DOW - Free Report) , Celanese Corporation...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Accuray (ARAY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down
ARAY - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of a penny for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 against year-over-year break even earnings per share (EPS). Adjusted loss per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. GAAP loss per share was 10...
Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio
DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
Trupanion (TRUP) Banks on Geographical Expansion Amid Cost Woes
TRUP - Free Report) focus on pets’ health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product innovations, geographical expansion and a solid capital position poise it well for growth. Spending on pets’ health is on the rise in North America, with a total addressable market of $38.4 billion....
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) is a Trending Stock
GSK - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this drug developer have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the...
Why Agree Realty (ADC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
