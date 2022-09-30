ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Omnichannel Offering to Propel Sales

SFM - Free Report) has been taking several initiatives focused on product innovation, customer experience and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing and technology to expand its customer base. The company is focused on creating a robust omnichannel experience for customers. It has been providing hassle-free shopping through the Sprouts.com...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Decide Rite Aid's (RAD) Fate in Q2 Earnings

RAD - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 29, before the opening bell. The drugstore retailer is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Thor (THO) Q4 Earnings Breeze Past Estimates, Surge Y/Y

THO - Free Report) delivered a comprehensive beat for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $5.15 per share, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and gross profits from North American Motorized RVs segment. This marked the 10th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line soared 25% from the year-ago profit of $4.12 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,821.7 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,792 million. The top line also increased 6.4% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Unfi#Sysco Corporation#Quarterly Earnings#Kellogg#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business
Zacks.com

Conagra Brands' (CAG) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Things to Note

CAG - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Oct 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,819 million, suggesting a rise of 6.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Capacity Expansions Aid Tyson Foods (TSN) Amid Rising Costs

TSN - Free Report) . The well-known leader in protein is well placed to capitalize on the rising demand for protein-packed brands. That said, Tyson Foods is not immune to rising costs and supply chain headwinds. Let’s delve deeper. Expansion Efforts Solid. Tyson Foods is undertaking several operational and...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Buckle (BKE) Benefits From Solid Sales & Online Business

BKE - Free Report) has been witnessing strength across its men’s and women’s businesses as well as in the accessory category for a while. In addition, BKE’s online wing is consistently showing impressive performance. These factors are aiding BKE’s sales. Last month, Buckle released its second-quarter...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Should You Buy Tesla-Heavy ETFs Despite Weak Q3 Deliveries?

Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of 359,162 deliveries, according to Refinitiv, as quoted on Business Standard. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units. Logistics challenges were held responsible for this miss. In Q2 also, the company reported weak deliveries on supply chain...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Hershey's (HSY) Pricing & Buyouts Solid, Stock Up 17% YTD

HSY - Free Report) appears to be well-placed, courtesy of its effective pricing actions. This leading snacks company’s brand strength and focus on innovations are yielding results. In addition, strategic acquisitions are boosting portfolio strength. The aforementioned aspects were evident in its second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote. Now Inc. (. DNOW...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Business Momentum & Diversification to Support FEMSA (FMX)

FMX - Free Report) , alias FEMSA, appears to be a lucrative pick with solid growth prospects. The company has been in investors’ good books, owing to its strategy of creating a national distribution platform in the United States through the expansion of its footprint in the specialized distribution industry. It is poised for growth through investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives. The company also displays strong financial flexibility.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Air Products (APD) Gains on Project Investments, Productivity

APD - Free Report) is benefiting from investments in high-return projects, new business deals, acquisitions and productivity initiatives. However, the company faces headwinds from energy cost inflation. Air Products, which is a prominent player in the chemicals space along with Dow Inc. (. DOW - Free Report) , Celanese Corporation...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Accuray (ARAY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down

ARAY - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of a penny for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 against year-over-year break even earnings per share (EPS). Adjusted loss per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. GAAP loss per share was 10...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio

DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Trupanion (TRUP) Banks on Geographical Expansion Amid Cost Woes

TRUP - Free Report) focus on pets’ health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product innovations, geographical expansion and a solid capital position poise it well for growth. Spending on pets’ health is on the rise in North America, with a total addressable market of $38.4 billion....
PETS
Zacks.com

Why Agree Realty (ADC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy