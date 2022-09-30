ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

3 Lessons I’ve learned from time spent waiting for our kids

Before you have kids no one tells you that as a parent you will spend much of your time waiting. As young parents we are always waiting – for the bus, at practices, doctor’s appointments, for sleep to finally come. When kids get older we’re still waiting. Waiting for the text that they made it OK, waiting for them to get up, for them to call. Waiting for them to come home.
Moving to the Suburbs, What I Love and Miss

Last fall my family and I moved from Des Moines proper to the suburbs. This was something we never thought we would do, but alas here we are. Near big box stores yet tucked into an established neighborhood. We found the home of our dreams removed from the city we love.
Fall DIYs for the Halloween Haters

Have you ever driven by those houses with stunning front door setups? The kind that inspires you to do the same but deep down you don’t want to spend a grocery bills worth on decorations and you don’t have time to do some fancy DIY? I got you covered. These two crafts can be fun with kids or something you do on your own with some downtime.
Forever Loved Infant Loss Memory Wall

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day is October 15. It is a time to bring awareness to those babies lives that were cut too short and those pregnancies that ended too quickly. Losing a baby is a very sensitive and emotional subject on any side of the spectrum, however the...
A Thank You to the Partner Who Carries Their Weight in Parenting

To my partner, my soulmate, the parent of our children, this letter is a thank you. A thank you for knowing that our family doesn’t have just one parent. That our children are our children, not just mine. I know you know that parenting is both of our responsibility, and I don’t have to ask you to carry your weight.
Explaining Pregnancy Loss to a Toddler

In June of this year, I had a pregnancy loss. In light of October and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to write something on the topic, but I wasn’t entirely sure what to say about it. I lost my pregnancy but I didn’t lose a baby....
Fighting the Mom Funk

Motherhood can be overwhelming. All consuming. Debilitating. One moment your life is your own, your body is your own, your time is your own. Then the next thing you know, you have a baby and are thrown into a childhood vortex where every decision revolves around how it will affect your little one. You are no longer a priority. Your body is no longer a priority. Your time is no longer a priority. Here’s a little bit about fighting the Mom Funk.
An Open Letter to the Invincible Woman

I hope this letter finds you well and kicking butt at your career, motherhood, marriage or whatever you’re devoted to at this stage of your life. I’ll start with a brief introduction. I am a 45-year-old mother of two who works full time and dedicates every spare moment...
We Let Our Daughter Get a Cell Phone

I am one of those moms that when my kids were toddlers, I promised myself I’d wait as long as possible before getting our kids their own phones. And when we saw that our pediatrician recommended waiting until eighth grade, we agreed that it seemed like a good idea to wait until at least then.
Off With Her Hair

After I shaved my head I had some days I felt so good. Chemo was not the only change I was making and that included my newest routine. Team no sleep, waking up to soaked sheets and bed shirts was a mind flip I had to get used to. And now I have shaved my hair.
