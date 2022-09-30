Motherhood can be overwhelming. All consuming. Debilitating. One moment your life is your own, your body is your own, your time is your own. Then the next thing you know, you have a baby and are thrown into a childhood vortex where every decision revolves around how it will affect your little one. You are no longer a priority. Your body is no longer a priority. Your time is no longer a priority. Here’s a little bit about fighting the Mom Funk.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO