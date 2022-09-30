Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Ronda Grater Everman
Ronda Grater Everman of Crawfordsville passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2022, on her 64th birthday. Ronda liked spending time with her family more than anything. She loved to go shopping and do things with her daughter and grandchildren. She worked in housekeeping for many years at Ben Hur and Lane House nursing homes and more recently worked at Expo in Lebanon.
Journal Review
Memorial Exhibition
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the community to view the Memorial Exhibition of Mark A. Craig. His illustrations are available for public viewing through mid-October during CDPL’s normal hours of operation. A limited amount of artworks will be for sale during the exhibition through the circulation department.
Journal Review
Austin M. Michael
Austin M. Michael, 29, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was born May 17, 1993, to Mike and Angela (Bannon) Michael in Greencastle. He was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2012. Austin worked at Random House for 10 years. He enjoyed...
Journal Review
Largest Selection of Craft Beer in the County!
Oct 04, 2022. The Malt Shoppe Liquor Ads from Journal Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Kaleb Barker-Switzer
Kaleb Barker-Switzer, 13, passed away Sept. 25, 2022, at his mother’s home surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully in his sleep while being held and kissed by his mother and father. He was born July 7, 2009, at Indianapolis, the son of Blake Barker-Switzer and Tiffany Simpson....
Journal Review
Journal Review
Grays celebrate the greatest gift
Life has not always been easy for Mike and Karen Gray, but the two have found a lifetime of happiness in each other’s company. Though the couple has intellectual disabilities, they have not let those stop them from experiencing the greatest gift of all: Love. On Sept. 27, 1997,...
Journal Review
Dorothy Ilene Waye
Dorothy Ilene Florey Waye went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Whitlock Place. She was born Dec. 19, 1934, at Smartsburg, to the late Curtis Merle and Dorothy Faye (Crisp) Quigg. She graduated from New Market High School. Dorothy was married to Wayne Florey for 27 years and after their divorce she married Michael Waye, both are deceased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 4, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Kraig Drive — 12:47 a.m. • Property damage crash at 813 S. Grant Ave. — 5:09 a.m. • Theft in the 1800 block of Kraig Drive — 9:34 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1400 Ladoga Road — 4:15...
Journal Review
Letter: Vote Young out of office
I was happy to see in the Journal Review that our mayor, Todd Barton, a Republican, distributed more than $1.7 million to a number of local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Club, the Youth Services Bureau, the Montgomery 4-H Fairgrounds, the Childcare Coalition, and other vital local organizations. That money came from the American Rescue Plan Act. Our senator, Todd Young, voted against this bill. Young says that he cares about Hoosiers, but his vote says otherwise.
Journal Review
Inflation Reduction Act: Solar power, savings and you
John Smilie will present a citizen-friendly program on how the recent passage of the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) affects Montgomery County and in Indiana at large at noon Friday on the third floor of Fusion 54. The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch and drink to the...
Journal Review
Robert Edward Groves
Robert Edward Groves left this Earth for his Heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. He was born Sept. 1, 1945, to Robert and Margaret Brown Groves. He was reared in Darlington and graduated from Darlington High School in 1964. He joined the Army National Guard until 1971. He was also a member of the American Legion. He worked at Raybestos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Three members of NW Indiana family killed in head-on crash.
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
Journal Review
Athenians punch ticket to championship game
Crawfordsville boys soccer is in familiar territory. For the second straight season the Athenians will be playing for a sectional title after they defeated Danville 5-0 in the Class 2A Sectional 25 semi-finals on Wednesday. It took some time for the Athenians (10-6) to get the first goal of the game as the visiting Warriors were able to keep CHS at bay for the first 36 minutes. However with the Athenians on the attack, Yeison Cifuentes was fouled inside the penalty box and was awarded PK attempt. He drilled it to get the Athenians on the board and in the second half Crawfordsville was able to pull away.
Journal Review
Cox continues perfect season, will play in sectional final
Southmont senior Adam Cox is 21-0 on the season. It’s an incredible feat that Cox wants to continue to add to as he competes in the individual sectional tournament and hopefully beyond. On Wednesday Cox competed against Terre Haute North’s James Belmar and it didn’t look good for the standout Mountie senior in the beginning. Belmar went up 4-1 in the first set and it looked as if Cox was in trouble. However what Cox proceeded to do next was rattle off 11 straight games and was able to cruise to a 6-4, 6-1 win over Belmar to keep his season alive.
Journal Review
Athenians see special season come to an end at Regional
After their first sectional title since 2017 Crawfordsville boys tennis saw their dream 2022 season come to and as they fell 4-1 to Terre Haute South in the Regional Semi-Final on Tuesday. It was a season that saw Crawfordsville accomplish almost every big goal they set out for. They defeated...
Journal Review
Athenians cruise in sectional, take down Mounties
It was a county re-match on Tuesday as the Class 2A Sectional 25 got underway at Crawfordsville. The host Athenians took on county rival Southmont and much like the regular season where CHS handled the Mounties, this match yielded the same result with Crawfordsville taking home an 8-0 win. At...
Journal Review
Mounties get sectional started with shutout of Wildcats
CLAYTON — Southmont girls soccer is on mission with a single goal in mind... to win a sectional title. That mission got started on Tuesday when the Mounties opened up the Class A Sectional 44 at Cascade by defeating South Vermillion 7-0. The Mounties scored four goals in the first half as Chloe Lynn got things started for the Mounties. Shakhia Burks found the back of the net next followed by two straight goals by Elle Gray. Gray wasn’t done as she notched a hat trick to make it 5-0 in favor of South. Lillie Odum made it 6-0 before Emily Smith rounded out the scoring with a corner kick goal.
Journal Review
Journal Review
VB Roundup: Athenians wrap up SAC play while Mounties drop tough match
Crawfordsville makes quick work of Hot Dogs in SAC finale. Wrapping up Sagamore Conference play on Tuesday, Crawfordsville volleyball made the trek to Frankfort for a battle with the Hot Dogs. CHS made quick work of their SAC rival with a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-13, 25-8). Macy Bruton had 23...
Comments / 0