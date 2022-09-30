Crawfordsville boys soccer is in familiar territory. For the second straight season the Athenians will be playing for a sectional title after they defeated Danville 5-0 in the Class 2A Sectional 25 semi-finals on Wednesday. It took some time for the Athenians (10-6) to get the first goal of the game as the visiting Warriors were able to keep CHS at bay for the first 36 minutes. However with the Athenians on the attack, Yeison Cifuentes was fouled inside the penalty box and was awarded PK attempt. He drilled it to get the Athenians on the board and in the second half Crawfordsville was able to pull away.

