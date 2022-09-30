Read full article on original website
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back down to an all-time low of $35
It's on sale with other Fire TV devices for this year's second Prime Day event. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is on sale yet again for Amazon's second Prime Day sale in 2022. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its regular price. That's how much it went for at this year's first Prime Day event back in July, and it's also the lowest price we've seen for the device on the website. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It can also join WiFi 6 networks, and Amazon says it can start apps faster and has more fluid navigation than the basic Fire TV Stick 4K.
What to expect from Google's Pixel 7 event on October 7th
Google’s fall hardware event promises to be special this year. It not only marks the official debut of the Pixel 7, it will launch the company’s first self-branded smartwatch — the Pixel Watch. But what will those devices bring to the table, exactly? And will there be any surprises beyond that? We’re here to let you know what to expect when Google’s broadcast begins October 6th.
Google reportedly canceled a Stadia-exclusive follow-up to 'Death Stranding'
One of the major problems that worked against from the jump was the fact that Google didn't secure blockbuster exclusives for the cloud gaming service, which it will . Sure, people were able to play the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and Destiny 2 on the platform, but those are all available elsewhere. As it turns out, Google may have spurned the chance to have an exclusive title from one of the biggest names in gaming.
Twitter gives its DMs on the Android app a more modern look
The social network also rebuilt DMs on Android to improve its responsiveness and other capabilities. The home security hogging all the awards. Twitter has started rolling out some changes for its Android app that gives people sliding into DMs a more visually appealing interface. The social network's Android app has remained largely the same over the years, but this update, while pretty minor, was meant to give users "a smoother, more consistent experience overall." Twitter says it set to work redesigning its DMs on Android after its teams evaluated the experience on the OS and determined that it needed an improvement.
The Morning After: TikTok has live shopping stream ambitions for the US
Based on a successful feature on TikTok's sister app in China, Douyin, the social network is reportedly planning to launch a live shopping TikTok Shop in the US later this year. According to the Financial Times, Douyin hosts nine million live shopping broadcasts a month and sold over 10 billion products in a single year, from May 2021 to May 2022. That’s triple what it sold the previous year. The technology will supposedly be provided by the US company TalkShopLive and support livestreams hosted by influencers and brands. The agreements are still under discussion, however.
Apple Music now has over 100 million songs
That's more than Spotify, but how much does it matter?. The home security hogging all the awards. Apple Music just passed a symbolic milestone. Apple has revealed that its streaming music service now has 100 million songs. That's a significant expansion from the 30 million upon launch in June 2015, and suggests that you'll probably find the new tunes you want. The company also says it's adding about 20,000 new tracks to the service every day.
Leaked Pixel Watch images show band designs, watch faces and Fitbit integration
It's only a few days until , where the company will show off the Pixel 7 lineup as well as the first flagship smartwatch it designed in-house (outside of Fitbit, anyway). Leaks and rumors have provided some hints about 's features and specs. The latest leak might be the biggest one to date. It seems an Amazon listing for the Pixel Watch — the Pixel Watch is set to go on sale just after Google's October 6th event.
Hitting the Books: What the wearables of tomorrow might look like
Apple's Watch Ultra, with its 2000-nit digital display and GPS capabilities, is a far cry from its Revolutionary War-era self-winding forebears. What sorts of wondrous body-mounted technologies might we see another hundred years hence? In his new book, The Skeptic's Guide to the Future, Dr. Steven Novella (with assists from his brothers, Bob and Jay Novella) examines the history of wearables and the technologies that enable them to extrapolate where further advances in flexible circuitry, wireless connectivity and thermoelectric power generation might lead.
Chrome's controversial new extension platform is coming in 2023
Google has slowly but surely been marching toward a new extension platform called Manifest V3 for Chrome. And now there is a firm timeline for its rollout. Starting with Chrome 112 in January of 2023 the company may start turning off support for Manifest V2 in the Canary, Dev and Beta channels. Then in June with Chrome 115, it will begin experimenting with turning off support in the stable channel as well.
Amazon's Echo Show 5 drops to a new low of $35
Amazon's Echo Show 5 drops to a new low of $35
Serato adds on-the-fly stem isolation and effects to its DJ app
If you’ve been following the progression of DJ apps lately, you’ve probably noticed that extracting stems on-the-fly from your existing library seems to be trending. Serato DJ has now joined the game, offering its own tool for doing just that: Serato Stems. While the final product is slated for a release later this year in both Serato DJ Pro Lite 3.0 and DJ Pro 3.0, existing users can test drive it with the public beta that’s available now. This lets users kick the tires on the upcoming release and provide feedback to help improve the final result.
Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79
Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79
That's $10 less than the Black Friday price last year.
Disney's networks are back on Dish following a 'handshake agreement'
Disney stations including ABC, ESPN, FX and Disney Channel are back on Dish and Sling TV after the two parties reached a tentative agreement, Deadline has reported. A total of 17 Disney channels disappeared from the services on Friday, October 1st over a carriage disagreement. "We have reached a handshake...
Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets
Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
There’s an apparent PS5 jailbreak, but only for old firmware
Almost two years after the went on sale, it seems that modders have found a way to jailbreak the console, albeit with some significant limitations. As notes, a modder known as SpecterDev the apparent jailbreak, which is described as an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit that takes advantage of a WebKit vulnerability.
Sheryl Sandberg has left Meta, but the company will keep paying for her personal security
Sheryl Sandberg officially stepped down from her post as Meta COO in August, but the company will continue to pay for her personal security into 2023, Reuters reports. The board, citing "continuing threats to her safety," agreed to pay for security services from October 1st through June 30th, 2023, with protection available to Sandberg at her residences and while she is traveling.
