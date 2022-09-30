(Le Sueur County, MN) — A man is admitting to stabbing his father to death before setting their home in rural southern Minnesota on fire. Hardy Wills-Traxler pled guilty yesterday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler. The father and son lived in a shed on the Le Center property that included living quarters. Wills-Traxler is expected to receive a sentence of just over 25 years and will likely serve the first 16 years in prison with credit for time in jail since his arrest.

LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO