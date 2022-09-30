Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Indigenous Peoples Day is October 10
In 2018, the City of Mankato adopted a resolution marking the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Monday, October 10 of this year marks the fourth annual recognition of this day. This resolution served as the next step on the path of reconciliation between the Indigenous Dakota Nation and the people of Mankato.
Gunfire Reports At Waseca School Turn Out To Be False
(Waseca, MN) — It turns out there were never any gunshots fired at a school in Waseca. Police say they were called to the Central Building Thursday morning on reports of gunshots, but they now say those reports were false. After the school was locked down investigators determined a student was likely misbehaving and made the loud noises.
Highway 19 Henderson project nearly complete; detour removed
Reconstruction on Highway 19 east of Henderson is nearly complete, and the detour was removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Finishing work to install barrier gate arms will be made under traffic this winter. Motorists are advised to use caution where there are workers. Highway 19 has been...
Man Admits To Stabbing Father To Death Before Setting Home On Fire
(Le Sueur County, MN) — A man is admitting to stabbing his father to death before setting their home in rural southern Minnesota on fire. Hardy Wills-Traxler pled guilty yesterday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler. The father and son lived in a shed on the Le Center property that included living quarters. Wills-Traxler is expected to receive a sentence of just over 25 years and will likely serve the first 16 years in prison with credit for time in jail since his arrest.
Season Ending Soon for Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center
The Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility and Product Reuse Center are closing for the regular season at the end of October. Remaining hours are Tuesdays from 12 – 6 pm, Wednesday & Thursdays from 12 – 4 pm through the end of October and Saturday, October 8th from 8 am – 12:30 pm. The final day of the season will be Thursday, October 27, and the facility will be closed for the month of November.
Fire destroys three structures, damages two others in downtown Fairfax
The state Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating after a blaze destroyed three structures and damaged two others Sunday morning in downtown Fairfax in south-central Minnesota. City Councilmember Brad Bastian says nine departments battled the fire and he appreciates all the help to contain the blaze:. “These fire crews, they...
