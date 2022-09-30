ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Chef Tyler Florence’s tips for the best steak

Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Tyler Florence from October 6, 2022 through January 9, 2023. Tyler’s menu is available for lunch and dinner, and guests will be among the first to experience the newest wines in Tyler’s winemaking portfolio. Esquire...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Magic and a message: Chicago native’s career journey inspires

CHICAGO — From humble beginnings a Chicago native beat the odds to make a name for himself in a career that’s part magician, musician and comedian. Steve Palmore has a message for kids trying to navigate the streets of Chicago: “If I did so can you!” Palmore is known as jazzman whose act combines magic, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Pumpkin Carving Tips and Tricks

Fall ushers in the time for all things pumpkin including pumpkin carving. Joining us now with some tips and tricks is the man behind the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival – Eric Falberg. October 7th – 9th. Downtown Highwood. Facebook @celebratehighwood. Instagram @celebratehighwood.
HIGHWOOD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
WGN TV

Oktoberfestiversary Fall Street Festival

Oktoberfestiversary is an annual fall street festival in Ravenswood featuring food trucks, live music, and beer. Joining us now with a preview and all the details is owner of Begyle Brewing – Kevin Cary. October 8th & 9th. Ravenswood Corridor: At the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Lake Forest Then and Now Auto Show

Join WGN’s Marcella Raymond in checking out the Then and Now Auto Show in Lake Forest that showcases antique and unique vehicles. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
LAKE FOREST, IL
WGN TV

Start your career in Radiography at Oak Point University

Like taking selfies? If so, the folks at Oak Point University say you may be able to use your skills to become an x-ray tech. They share how you could help doctors diagnose and treat patients with a degree in Radiology. Check it out. 630.537.9600. Visit OakPoint.edu/rad-tech to learn more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Report: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. La Russa stepped away from managerial duties on Aug. 29 at the request of his doctors. 24 hours later, he flew to Arizona to have his pacemaker repaired via […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Saturday Forecast: Sunny and near 70 temps

Saturday: Sunny & a bit warmer, except lakeside. NE 5-15, G20 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago but in the Moderate for outlying areas in NE Illinois and NW Indiana, high: 70, cooler lakeside. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies, low: 55. Sunday: Some AM clouds, then...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Dean S Downloads#Dean Cooks
WGN TV

Work To Weekend: Transitional Looks and Ideas

If you’re the type of person who buys separate sets of clothing for work and your casual weekend activities, today we’re helping you transition your work outfits to weekend looks with ease. Karina Estrada, Founder of Dear Me joins us now with more. Painted Tree Boutiques: 368 W....
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: C.A.R.E.

Meet pets for adoption at McGrath Evanston Subaru on Saturday, October 1st from 10 am to noon!. Happy Howlidays and a Purry New Year! Come one, come all to the Holiday C.A.R.E. Faire. Bring your pup or kit to have their picture taken with Santa. Stock up on home-baked cookies and more in our famous Cookie Walk.
SKOKIE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Recipes
WGN News

‘Every girl is a CEO:’ Mentoring program aims to help girls achieve dreams in skilled trades

CHICAGO — A mentoring mentoring program, Polished Pebbles, is opening doors to expose Chicago girls and young women to careers in construction, manufacturing and the trades in Pilsen. Polished Pebbles Executive Director Kelly Fair started the mentoring program to help girls develop vital communication skills on the path to a variety of future careers.  “We […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago Scholars: Empowering first-generation & low-income students

Chicago Scholars is a leadership development organization empowering low-income and first generation students throughout the city. Joining us now with more is Chief Executive Officer Jeffery Beckham Jr. Onsite College and Leadership Forum. Tuesday, October 25th at Navy Pier. (312) 784-3300. Facebook @ChicagoScholars. Instagram @ChicagoScholars. Twitter @ChicagoScholars.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy