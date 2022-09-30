Read full article on original website
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Lunchbreak: Chef Tyler Florence’s tips for the best steak
Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Tyler Florence from October 6, 2022 through January 9, 2023. Tyler’s menu is available for lunch and dinner, and guests will be among the first to experience the newest wines in Tyler’s winemaking portfolio. Esquire...
Magic and a message: Chicago native’s career journey inspires
CHICAGO — From humble beginnings a Chicago native beat the odds to make a name for himself in a career that’s part magician, musician and comedian. Steve Palmore has a message for kids trying to navigate the streets of Chicago: “If I did so can you!” Palmore is known as jazzman whose act combines magic, […]
Pumpkin Carving Tips and Tricks
Fall ushers in the time for all things pumpkin including pumpkin carving. Joining us now with some tips and tricks is the man behind the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival – Eric Falberg. October 7th – 9th. Downtown Highwood. Facebook @celebratehighwood. Instagram @celebratehighwood.
Oktoberfestiversary Fall Street Festival
Oktoberfestiversary is an annual fall street festival in Ravenswood featuring food trucks, live music, and beer. Joining us now with a preview and all the details is owner of Begyle Brewing – Kevin Cary. October 8th & 9th. Ravenswood Corridor: At the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue.
Comedian, actress Zainab Johnson talks upcoming shows at Zanies
Zainab Johnson is a comedian, actress, and writer who began her career as a teacher. She’s since appeared in the hit Amazon series ‘Upload’ and ‘100 Humans’ on Netflix. She joins us now with details on her upcoming shows at Zanies. September 29th – October...
Willson Contreras has another Wrigley Field sendoff
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had another sendoff from fans after what could be his final home game with the team on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Two sides of the Bears’ offense highlight ‘Monster’s Mash’ for Week 4
The Bears' strong rushing attack and struggling passing game have made for an interesting start to 2022, which is featured in this week's "Monster's Mash" on WGN News Now.
Weekend Break: Lake Forest Then and Now Auto Show
Join WGN’s Marcella Raymond in checking out the Then and Now Auto Show in Lake Forest that showcases antique and unique vehicles. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Start your career in Radiography at Oak Point University
Like taking selfies? If so, the folks at Oak Point University say you may be able to use your skills to become an x-ray tech. They share how you could help doctors diagnose and treat patients with a degree in Radiology. Check it out. 630.537.9600. Visit OakPoint.edu/rad-tech to learn more.
Report: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement Monday
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. La Russa stepped away from managerial duties on Aug. 29 at the request of his doctors. 24 hours later, he flew to Arizona to have his pacemaker repaired via […]
Saturday Forecast: Sunny and near 70 temps
Saturday: Sunny & a bit warmer, except lakeside. NE 5-15, G20 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago but in the Moderate for outlying areas in NE Illinois and NW Indiana, high: 70, cooler lakeside. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies, low: 55. Sunday: Some AM clouds, then...
Work To Weekend: Transitional Looks and Ideas
If you’re the type of person who buys separate sets of clothing for work and your casual weekend activities, today we’re helping you transition your work outfits to weekend looks with ease. Karina Estrada, Founder of Dear Me joins us now with more. Painted Tree Boutiques: 368 W....
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
Adopt-A-Pet: C.A.R.E.
Meet pets for adoption at McGrath Evanston Subaru on Saturday, October 1st from 10 am to noon!. Happy Howlidays and a Purry New Year! Come one, come all to the Holiday C.A.R.E. Faire. Bring your pup or kit to have their picture taken with Santa. Stock up on home-baked cookies and more in our famous Cookie Walk.
‘Every girl is a CEO:’ Mentoring program aims to help girls achieve dreams in skilled trades
CHICAGO — A mentoring mentoring program, Polished Pebbles, is opening doors to expose Chicago girls and young women to careers in construction, manufacturing and the trades in Pilsen. Polished Pebbles Executive Director Kelly Fair started the mentoring program to help girls develop vital communication skills on the path to a variety of future careers. “We […]
Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police
CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
Chicago Scholars: Empowering first-generation & low-income students
Chicago Scholars is a leadership development organization empowering low-income and first generation students throughout the city. Joining us now with more is Chief Executive Officer Jeffery Beckham Jr. Onsite College and Leadership Forum. Tuesday, October 25th at Navy Pier. (312) 784-3300. Facebook @ChicagoScholars. Instagram @ChicagoScholars. Twitter @ChicagoScholars.
14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
