we all want an end to a 50 50 senate. just so the majority is NOT the dems. We've been hurt enough by these socialists who are hell bent on destroying this country so their socialism can take over. I pray every single dem running for office is booted out.
I would like to see Joe Manchin to be removed from politics. He's done nothing for his own constituents nor does he care if they exist or not. He's all about corporate greed.
I pray Joe that it is in the Republican favor...you guys are costing the public far too much...I am not a Socialist or a Communist and want NOTHING to do with that platform.
Related
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Trump says Joe Manchin has gone 'off the rails' and should have been 'brought into the Republican Party long ago'
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 283