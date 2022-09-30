ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris defends getting ‘heated’ amid Brittany, Jason Aldean feud

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Maren Morris defended getting “heated” and “extremely emotional” in her online feud with Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean.

The country singer, who clapped back the makeup artist’s transphobic post in August, said in a Thursday GLAAD interview that her comments came “from a good place.”

She explained, “I don’t think that you can do this all the time with sunshine and rainbows.

“I think you need to have the tough conversations so people can understand what’s going on,” Morris, 32, continued. “You can save someone’s life by having the right information.”

Maren Morris defended getting “extremely emotional” over Brittany Aldean’s transphobic comments.
Variety via Getty Images

The songwriter noted that it’s important for her to “correct” discourse that is “completely untrue about trans youth and gender-affirming care and what it actually entails.”

The Grammy winner said, “It’s not like we’re talking about what your favorite color is. We’re talking about people’s lives. … It’s really sensitive.”

Sticking up for LGBTQ issues isn’t all “sunshine and rainbows,” the country singer said.
GLAAD/YouTube

Morris added that she wants her fans to feel “safe” at her shows and know where she “stands” on LGBTQ issues.

The musician made headlines last month for calling Jason’s wife a “scumbag human” after Brittany made a transphobic comment in an Instagram reel .

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” the former cheerleader captioned a makeup video at the time. “I love this girly life.”

Morris advised Brittany via Twitter to “sell your clip-ins and zip it,” joining fellow country singer Cassadee Pope in slamming the 34-year-old “American Idol” alum’s social media upload.

Jason, 45, stepped in to defend his partner and was subsequently dropped by his PR firm .

Morris is currently uncertain whether she’ll be “comfortable” attending the CMAs.
Getty Images

Last week, Morris told the Los Angeles Times that she may not feel “comfortable” attending the Country Music Association Awards alongside the “She’s Country” singer and his wife.

“I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” the American Music Award winner said in the Sept. 20 interview. “I  kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Morris didn’t “mean to cause a ruckus” with her comments, she clarified on Thursday, explaining that she only wanted to “protect [her] space.”

“Do I feel like for three hours that night [I want to] have a weird energy with people?” she asked. “I don’t know.”

Comments / 0

#Feud#Glaad#Getty Images
Page Six

Page Six

