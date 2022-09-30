ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance

HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Business
Westfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target#Falcon Drive#Yellow Stonehouse Farm#The Planning Board
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council seals fate of Jet Skis on Indian Lake — temporary ban now permanent

WORCESTER — In a 9-1 vote Thursday, the City Council permanently banned personal watercraft — also known as PWC or known by the brand name Jet Ski — from Indian Lake. “The lake is too small, one incident is too many, period,” District 1 Councilor Sean Rose said. “I cannot in good faith sleep at night knowing we are allowing Jet Skis to be on this lake sporadically or without 24-hour, seven-day-per-week enforcement.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow couple takes lead on sponsoring Afghan family

At the end of the war in Afghanistan and the evacuation of approximately 75,000 Afghans to the United States, requests went out to local organizations for help sponsoring families. One of those organizations, Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, sent out a call for help. Sinai Temple answered the call,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield city clerk sets early voting hours, deadlines for state election

WESTFIELD — City Clerk Kaitlyn Bruce recently announced mail-in voting and early voting hours will return over the next month for the state election. Election Day polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Massachusetts voters to elect a new governor, decide races for statewide offices and state Legislature seats, and vote yes or no on several ballot questions. As with the primary election in September, however, voters can also cast their ballots well in advance.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Fire crews hold Springfield house fire on Stuart St. to basement

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on 65 Stuart Street on Sunday night. At 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, fire crews battled a one-alarm fire at a one-and-a-half story wood frame ranch home. The residents of the house — a family of three — were able to evacuate the fire and were given medical attention by crews from the American Red Cross.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy