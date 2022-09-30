Read full article on original website
Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance
HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
Northampton council’s discussion on limiting cannabis shops runs into issue: A lack of clear data
A City Council discussion on whether to limit cannabis retailers in Northampton ran into a tricky barrier at multiple points Monday night: clear data was hard to come by on if the influx of pot shops in the community has impacted young people, motorists and public health. The council has...
Springfield City Council considers letting residents petition to have a speed hump put on their street
There is a proposal that could allow residents of Springfield, Massachusetts to take an initiative to deter speeding. People fed up by cars racing up and down their quiet residential streets would be able to petition to have a speed hump installed under a proposed ordinance up for a first-step vote by the Springfield City Council.
Chicopee School Committee members vote to take 1st step to buy MassMutual Conference Center
CHICOPEE – School Committee members will recommend the full board pursue purchasing the now-closed MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive, saying it has plenty of potential to expand and improve education programs. The center is for sale for $8.3 million and would be used to replace the school administration...
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
Owners of Great Meadowbrook Farm in Hardwick seek to operate thoroughbred horse racetrack
HARDWICK — The state’s Gaming Commission is set to consider a $20-million plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting to the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. The project at the former Goodfield Dairy Farm seeks to bring a horse farm and a one-mile track with a...
Westfield mayor announces ambitious $5M plan for road repairs before winter
WESTFIELD — City Hall has posted the list of roads that are slated to be paved this fall through its contractor Palmer Paving on the city website at www.cityofwestfield.org. “We are trying to be as transparent as we possibly can,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe. McCabe, who made...
Hampden County real estate transactions: Top 10 least expensive homes sold from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
A condo in Springfield that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 83 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $281,716. The average price per square foot was $193.
Manufacturing company gears up for future growth in Westfield
WESTFIELD — With a new name, a new logo, a new focus, and a new location in Westfield, Boulevard Machine hosted an open house last month at its new, modern facility on Lockhouse Road. The precision machine company moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Page Boulevard in Springfield...
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
City Council seals fate of Jet Skis on Indian Lake — temporary ban now permanent
WORCESTER — In a 9-1 vote Thursday, the City Council permanently banned personal watercraft — also known as PWC or known by the brand name Jet Ski — from Indian Lake. “The lake is too small, one incident is too many, period,” District 1 Councilor Sean Rose said. “I cannot in good faith sleep at night knowing we are allowing Jet Skis to be on this lake sporadically or without 24-hour, seven-day-per-week enforcement.”
Longmeadow couple takes lead on sponsoring Afghan family
At the end of the war in Afghanistan and the evacuation of approximately 75,000 Afghans to the United States, requests went out to local organizations for help sponsoring families. One of those organizations, Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, sent out a call for help. Sinai Temple answered the call,...
For immigrant Hadley farmer, plenty of carrots, beets, parsnips and GoFundMe support
Early in this growing season, Rosendo Santizo and Genevieve Higgins were worried, just as they were worried about the GoFundMe campaign that ultimately helped him buy the tools and equipment to run Winter Moon Roots farm. It was too dry, Santizo said. The carrot seeds he’d planted just sat in...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Westfield city clerk sets early voting hours, deadlines for state election
WESTFIELD — City Clerk Kaitlyn Bruce recently announced mail-in voting and early voting hours will return over the next month for the state election. Election Day polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Massachusetts voters to elect a new governor, decide races for statewide offices and state Legislature seats, and vote yes or no on several ballot questions. As with the primary election in September, however, voters can also cast their ballots well in advance.
City attorney, councilors dispute scope of powers for Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD - A dispute between the City Council and the administration over the role of the recently formed Board of Police Commissioners spilled out into the open Monday night as councilors and the law department argued about the scope of the board’s powers to provide civilian oversight of the Springfield police.
Westfield State University, city to host 2nd open meeting to build partnerships
WESTFIELD — Westfield State University and the city of Westfield will partner again for a second community meeting Oct. 19 at the university’s Scanlon Hall for the University-City Partnerships Initiative. The meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Scanlon Banquet Hall. It follows a community...
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Chicopee settles gender discrimination complaint filed by female firefighter for $125,000
CHICOPEE — The city has agreed to settle a gender discrimination complaint filed by a former firefighter for $125,000, but not without some councilors airing concerns about how the issue was handled. On the recommendation of city attorney Jack St. Clair and Mayor John L. Vieau, the City Council...
Fire crews hold Springfield house fire on Stuart St. to basement
The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on 65 Stuart Street on Sunday night. At 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, fire crews battled a one-alarm fire at a one-and-a-half story wood frame ranch home. The residents of the house — a family of three — were able to evacuate the fire and were given medical attention by crews from the American Red Cross.
