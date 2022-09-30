Read full article on original website
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL
I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
An Italian Comeback and Food Hall Fine Dining Top Chicago’s Best New Restaurants
If you thought the West Loop ran out of restaurant real estate…think again. September brought a handful of new spots to the neighborhood, including two stylish Restaurant Row tenants and a new tasting menu concept on the second floor of Time Out Market from S.K.Y. chef Stephen Gillanders. You’ll also find a carb haven perfect for enjoying some sweater-weather pastries, plus a South Loop Italian favorite that got a revival from a well-known restaurant group.
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Special rededication ceremony held for Our Lady of the Angels in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — After a renovation years in the making, Cardinal Blase Cupich blessed the grounds of the former Our Lady of the Angels Outreach Center Sunday. The ceremony was held on the 62-year anniversary of the original dedication ceremony of the school building that burned down in a 1958 fire. Ninety-five people died in the […]
Flights to Florida from Chicago limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian
Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
Chicago natives pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian's destruction
Chicago area natives are recovering after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then the Carolinas this week.
CTA celebrates 75 years with free vintage bus, train rides through Loop
The CTA celebrates its diamond jubilee with free rides on vintage trains and buses Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
thereporteronline.net
Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
One of the top Thoroughbred racetracks in the nation since 1904 is Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, which is situated in the picturesque city of Hot Springs, Arkansas. A whole new level of luxury was added after a $100 million extension that was finished in 2021. Oaklawn is a top-notch tourist attraction where you can stay, play, and unwind with a hotel and lots of conference space in addition to racing, gambling, eating, sports betting, and entertainment.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
