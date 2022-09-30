ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
InsideHook

An Italian Comeback and Food Hall Fine Dining Top Chicago’s Best New Restaurants

If you thought the West Loop ran out of restaurant real estate…think again. September brought a handful of new spots to the neighborhood, including two stylish Restaurant Row tenants and a new tasting menu concept on the second floor of Time Out Market from S.K.Y. chef Stephen Gillanders. You’ll also find a carb haven perfect for enjoying some sweater-weather pastries, plus a South Loop Italian favorite that got a revival from a well-known restaurant group.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
Chicago Journal

Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color

Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
thereporteronline.net

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

One of the top Thoroughbred racetracks in the nation since 1904 is Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, which is situated in the picturesque city of Hot Springs, Arkansas. A whole new level of luxury was added after a $100 million extension that was finished in 2021. Oaklawn is a top-notch tourist attraction where you can stay, play, and unwind with a hotel and lots of conference space in addition to racing, gambling, eating, sports betting, and entertainment.
InsideHook

InsideHook

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

