Brownsville, TX

Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona.

Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court documents obtained by ValleyCentral.

Witnesses in Maricopa County, Arizona, saw two vehicles traveling “in excess of 100 miles per hour,” after the woman called 911 in an attempt to get away from Medina, authorities detailed in a probable cause statement.

According to the documents, 911 received calls around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 from a woman stating that “her boyfriend was chasing her and ramming the vehicle she was operating.”

Medina allegedly rammed her vehicle, causing it to roll over on Eastbound Interstate 10.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she was interviewed in the emergency room, the documents stated.

The documents stated that Medina was out of town at a wedding in San Antonio. Around 7 a.m., the woman left her residence in Los Angeles, California, and began traveling back to Brownsville.

She then noticed Medina’s vehicle pull in front of her, and that’s when she called 9-1-1. She said she attempted to get away from Medina when he rammed her with his vehicle four times, causing it to roll over, the document stated.

Authorities said Medina got out of his vehicle after the crash and approached the woman’s vehicle. According to the documents, the woman told authorities he said: “he loved her, it’s over and he is going to jail, and he was sorry for letting his emotions get the better of him.”

Detectives interviewed Medina, who stated that he was attempting to surprise the victim at a friend’s house in Phoenix and was trying to use hand signals while traveling down I-10 before the collision, the document states.

He told authorities he struck her vehicle twice, once when he dropped his phone, according to the report.

The victim’s vehicle had damage to the driver’s door, and “overall damage from rolling and damage consistent with contact on the passenger side,” according to the document.

Medina’s bond was set at $250,000, court documents indicate.

