wdhn.com
A few temperature swings with no rain in sight
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a cool one with lows in the low to middle 50s across the Tri-State. Tuesday will be very similar to today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday is when we start warming up with highs in the...
wdhn.com
Seasonable temps and lots of sunshine this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board, with sunshine and a few high clouds. High temperatures will be a little below average for early October as most locations top out in the low 80s. We’ll begin Tuesday on the chilly side in the mid 50s....
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 3, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board, with sunshine and a few high clouds. High temperatures will be a little below average for early October as most locations top out in the low 80s.
wdhn.com
DLS: Get ready for the Dothan ‘Pumpkin Dunk’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is hosting a floating pumpkin patch this Halloween and invites all the Wiregrass kids to join!. On Saturday, October 22nd, Dothan Leisure Services is turning the Westgate Wellness Pool into a floating pumpkin patch. Kids are able to swim, pick a pumpkin from the pool, and decorate the pumpkin of their choice.
wdhn.com
North Florida town issues water boil notice
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WDHN) — The City of Cottondale issues a water boil notice that will take effect on Tuesday. The water boil will begin on Tuesday, October 4th, at 8:00 am due to a water line repair. This will affect approximately 25 houses in the following areas:. Magnolia Street.
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure for Dothan ice rink
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse will be closed for the installation of this year’s ice skating rink. Beginning Tuesday, October 4th, the parking lot at 239 North Foster Street, will be closed for the installation of the 2022-23 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment.
wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. EMA Director asks folks to donate what’s needed by Hurricane Ian victims
NEW BROCKTON, Ala., (WDHN)—Coffee County EMA Director James Brown who provided guidance in the Florida Panhandle following “Hurricane Michael” now may be asked to do the same for those affected by Ian. The Air Force “retiree” helped in 2018 with planning and moving supplies from Alabama into...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Electric foreman reflects on the damage Hurricane Ian left
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —An electric crew from the Wiregrass is working to help get power restored to central Florida, seven linemen have been there since Friday. Wiregrass Electric joined another crew, Peace River Electric, just north of Fort Myers Friday morning and put their boots on the ground that afternoon.
wdhn.com
Halloween got kicked off a little early with the 2022 Witch Ride
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Some residents got to fill up their candy buckets a little early this year. As they attended the 2022 Dothan Witches Ride. This is the first time the event has been held in Dothan. Women from around the Wiregrass dressed up as their favorite witch...
ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday
A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
wdhn.com
Believed accidental fire in Dothan burns down a utility shed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A believed accidental fire in Dothan has burnt down a utility shed. When crews arrived at the 1600 block of South Alice Street in downtown Dothan, they found a utility shed fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say it took crews 10-15 minutes to completely...
wdhn.com
Dothan diamond thief? DPD looking for the suspect
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man accused of stealing diamonds from a local mall. According to the DPD, on September 3, the suspect entered a jewelry store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a customer.
wdhn.com
Pike County crash leaves one woman dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was fatally injured when struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway...
wdhn.com
High-speed crash in Webb leaves one car overturned
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)—A high-speed crash in Webb leaves one vehicle overturned, sends victims to the hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries, WPD. According to the WPD, a line of traffic began to slow down on a hill when a vehicle traveling 88 MPH hit the rear of another vehicle, causing it to overturn.
wtvy.com
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser. Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9. Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it...
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
wdhn.com
Bond revocation in an Elba murder case
ELBA, Ala.(WDHN)—Today, a Coffee County Judge “canceled” bond for a man charged in last Monday night’s. Terrance Green is charged with “Murder” and “Theft of property” in the fatal shooting of Elba High School senior, 18-year-old “Jordon Xavier Marek”. Initially,...
wdhn.com
Alabama absentee voting is underway for November Eighth
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Tuesday, marks six weeks till the November Eighth general election nationwide. Here in Alabama, the absentee voting period is underway. Coffee County absentee election manager,. Debra Kinsaul, says on average she is seeing 2-to-5 people a day asking for an absentee ballot. She is asking...
