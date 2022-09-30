ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa now faces competition from Nebraska casinos

Western Iowa — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state are now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe...
Iowa Ranks Seventh Worst In US For Trains Killing Kids In 2021

Statewide Iowa — Railroads play a vital role in Iowa moving people, farm commodities and all sorts of products, but they can also be lethal to pedestrians, especially kids. A new report ranks Iowa 7th worst in the country for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says since trains are so big and loud, people assume they’ll be able to get out of the way if one comes along.
With Five Weeks Left In Campaign, Top Iowa Candidates Rally With Supporters

Statewide, Iowa — It was a busy weekend for campaign gatherings in Iowa. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds held her 4th annual fall fundraiser and there were two fundraisers for Democrats. Governor Reynolds rallied with a crowd at the state fairgrounds Saturday, touting policy moves she and the Republican-led legislature...
2022 candidates for ag secretary meet in their only pre-Election debate

Statewide Iowa — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says a significant percentage of land owners should agree to let carbon pipelines run through their property before any developer is granted eminent domain authority to acquire land from unwilling property owners. John Norwood, a small business owner and Polk County...
New drug shows promise in slowing progression of Alzheimer’s disease

Statewide Iowa — An experimental drug being tested on people with Alzheimer’s disease is showing promise and is very encouraging, according to Tim Harrington, a spokesman for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The drug is called Lecanemab and medical reports out this week say it...
