A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Cruise Ship Collides With Another Vessel After Getting Caught in Heavy Fog
Most of the 190 passengers, who were enjoying a cruise vacation in Germany, were asleep when the collision occurred.
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
American Airlines Issues Alert for Flights Impacted in Florida, Caribbean From Ian
Travelers on American Airlines are being advised of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian happening at airports across Florida and the Caribbean, including both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. AA issued the alert for 20 airports in the region ahead of Ian's expected landfall in Florida in the...
Airlines cancel 2,000 flights on Thursday as Hurricane Ian disrupts travel
Air carriers are scrambling to reschedule flights in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which has caused significant damage and disruption in the vicinity of Florida airports.
Camp David Ranch, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
Note: We were given a complimentary stay and dining experiences at this hotel. Camp David Ranch was one of our favourite hidden gems while travelling around the Dominican Republic. The stunning property, perched above Santiago De Los Caballeros, is perfect for a romantic getaway or a celebratory event.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
One of Europe's busiest airports to cap passengers through early 2023
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport announced plans Thursday to continue capping the number of travelers departing from the airport through early 2023.
Are airports open? What to know about flying through the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida amid Hurricane Ian
Nearly all of Florida's airports will eventually be open Friday as Hurricane Ian pushes north, but air travelers will continue to feel the storm's impact for days. Just under 1,800 U.S. flights are canceled Friday, including many across Florida as well as Georgia and the Carolinas, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real time.
Viking Celebrates Dual Christenings of Expedition Cruise Ships
Viking christened two expedition cruise ships today just days after the cruise line took delivery of their newest expedition ship, Viking Polaris. Viking Octantis was named by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer, lecturer, author and educator. Viking Polaris was named in Amsterdam by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers.
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On Vacation
Khiara Lavinia Henry was 23 years old when she decided to go on vacation from her home in San Diego, California, to Maui, Hawaii, in 2019. Khiara is a vegan who enjoys hiking and adventure. On July 21, 2019, Khiara, who was staying at a hotel in Kihei, rented a car from Hertz. She decided to visit Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hana.
