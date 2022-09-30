ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Hungry Hong Kong

Camp David Ranch, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay and dining experiences at this hotel. Camp David Ranch was one of our favourite hidden gems while travelling around the Dominican Republic. The stunning property, perched above Santiago De Los Caballeros, is perfect for a romantic getaway or a celebratory event.
AOL Corp

Are airports open? What to know about flying through the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida amid Hurricane Ian

Nearly all of Florida's airports will eventually be open Friday as Hurricane Ian pushes north, but air travelers will continue to feel the storm's impact for days. Just under 1,800 U.S. flights are canceled Friday, including many across Florida as well as Georgia and the Carolinas, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real time.
cruisefever.net

Viking Celebrates Dual Christenings of Expedition Cruise Ships

Viking christened two expedition cruise ships today just days after the cruise line took delivery of their newest expedition ship, Viking Polaris. Viking Octantis was named by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer, lecturer, author and educator. Viking Polaris was named in Amsterdam by her ceremonial godmother, Ann Bancroft, one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers.
