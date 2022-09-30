POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map.

About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers.

Earlier in the day, Horry Electric’s website showed the power out to about double that number of customers but said a problem with its outage management system and outage viewer made that number incorrect.

“Many of the outages had been restored, yet still showed as outages in the viewer,” the utility said. “We have made repairs to the Outage Management System. We apologize for the inconvenience and assure everyone that crews have been actively working and restoring outages throughout the storm. Crews are still actively working to restore power to members as quickly and safely as possible.”

Duke Energy on Friday evening was reporting at least 9,000 customers without power across the Pee Dee in South Carolina and about another 7,500 in Robson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

Never walk or drive over downed power lines. Always assume the wire is live.

For the most up-to-date information on power outages, check with your electric company:

