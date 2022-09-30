ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Hurricane Ian just off coast, will make landfall in few hours, forecast says

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuZr3_0iGW65no00

Hurricane Ian is hours away from making landfall Friday in South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will be onshore the northeast coastline by this afternoon, said meteorologist in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Ian is about 90 miles south of Myrtle Beach with winds up to 85 miles per hour. The storm is traveling at 14 mph, according to the forecast.

Horry County remains under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning.

A flood advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m. due to heavy rain in the area. About 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen and meteorologist predict it will double.

That will result in flash flooding in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and other areas.

The rain is expected to halt Friday night, but coastal flooding will last after that, according to NWS.

Here are the places in the Myrtle Beach area that have the highest potential to flood

Surge inundation of up to 7 feet is expected from the Little River Inlet to the South Santee River and between Little River Inlet and Cape Fear it could reach up to 5 feet.

Friday’s weather also includes tropical storm force winds and hurricane force winds near the water, meteorologist predict.

The strong winds are likely to cause downed trees and branches, along with power outages.

Horry County could potentially see isolated tornadoes Friday, and the risk will increase as the day progresses, according to the weather service.

Horry County in state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches

Meteorologist warn that drinking water and sewer services will be affected by the storm surge.

Ian is expected to weaken tonight as it travels further inland.

