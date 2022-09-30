Read full article on original website
Nathan H. Manning for the Ohio Senate 13th District: endorsement editorial
Ohio Sen. Nathan H. Manning, 40, of North Ridgeville, is one of that somewhat geeky class of detail-oriented lawmakers who seems able to thread the needle of partisan politics simply by choosing his battles and seeking the good, not the perfect. That makes Manning ideal for the Ohio Senate 13th...
All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge
What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
This year, voters in Ohio Supreme Court races will know whom they’re voting for: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- When Ohio voters look over their ballots for the midterm election on or before Nov. 8, they’re going to find something they’ve never seen before: Political party affiliations next to the state Supreme Court (and state appellate court) candidates. The new procedure, which was passed by...
Appeals court to visit Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN — For the first time since 2018, the Wood County Common Pleas Court plans on Wednesday to welcome Ohio's 6th District Court to hear oral arguments in Wood County. The session, which begins at 10 a.m. in the Wood County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, is to feature three cases that are to be heard by Judges Mark Pietrykowski, Thomas Osowik and Christine Mayle, the court announced. One of the cases includes Medical Mutual of Ohio vs. FrontPath Health Coalition. A jury in 2021 decided that FrontPath Health Coalition owed damages to the Cleveland-based insurer Medical Mutual of Ohio for unlawfully using its pricing information in order to alter FrontPath bids to the city of Toledo to ensure they were the most desirable options, Medical Mutual’s trial attorney said at the time. The damages were $1.7 million. The Toledo-based court of appeals functions like the Ohio or the U.S. Supreme Court in determining whether the decision of the lower court should be affirmed or reversed, and its decisions become binding law, or precedent, for future cases within its eight-county territory. The eight counties are Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Erie, Sandusky, and Huron.
