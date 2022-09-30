Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Sheboygan 2023 Proposed Program Budget Gets First-Look Tonight
Sheboygan residents will have a chance to preview what’s planned for the City in 2023 on Monday night. City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger will be presenting the Proposed Program Budget for next year during tonight’s Common Council Meeting. That presentation will provide a view...
whbl.com
Jerome Yurk
Jerome F. “Jerry” Yurk, 86, formerly of 2523 S. 15th St., Sheboygan, passed away at Terrace Place Assisted Living on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Jerry was born in West Bloomfield, Wisconsin on February 12, 1936 to the late Frederick Yurk and Edna (Kempf) Zahn. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in the class of 1953. After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the Army. Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Schuster at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on August 17, 1957. Jerry was employed by Plastics Engineering, working in the lab for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed pitching horseshoe, casino gambling, golfing, camping, grilling out for family, traveling, bowling and fishing. We will always remember Jerry for his beautiful smile.
whbl.com
Doris Suemnicht
Doris Suemnicht, age 92, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday evening (September 28, 2022) at the. Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was born in Plymouth on November 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Oscar and Alta (Abraham) Hueppchen. On September 8, 1951, she married Kenneth Suemnicht in...
whbl.com
Three Displaced After Monday Afternoon Fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Three people were displaced when fire broke out at a home on Sheboygan’s north side Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller says they were dispatched to North 16th Street around 12:30 on a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were on the scene...
whbl.com
Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday
A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
whbl.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
whbl.com
Voting Debate Over Absentee Ballots Continues
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A pair of new lawsuits seek to re-allow election clerks to fix mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. The lawsuits were both filed in Dane County last week after a Waukesha County judge ruled last month to disallow fixing information on envelopes. The first seeks to...
whbl.com
Fire Destroys Southside Mobile Home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in Sheboygan’s south side on Sunday. Calls of the fire were received by the Sheboygan Fire Department at about 11 a.m. yesterday. Sheboygan Fire Department responders arrived at the site in the Sommers mobile home park within two minutes and found a mobile home heavily involved in flames with exposure concerns. Firefighters used multiple hose lines to quickly bring that fire under control and then remained on the scene to extinguish.
whbl.com
Interuptions Mark First Morning of Brooks Trial
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — Day one of the Darrell Brooks trial has been anything but smooth in Waukesha. The man accused of running his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade and killing six people while injuring 60 others has spent much of the morning interrupting the judge, resulting in several recesses and off-the-record moments.
whbl.com
Bernice Bathauer
Bernice Bathauer, age 95 of Sheboygan passed away Saturday October 1, 2022. Bernice was born November 7, 1926, in Kohler to the late Martin and Amalia. Bathauer. Bernice attended Kohler Grade School and Kohler High School. She. joined the Glenmary Home Mission Sisters in 1949 until 1967. Bernice attended. college...
whbl.com
Brooks Trial Begins Monday, With Brooks Defending Himself
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — Despite having no legal training, Darrell Brooks will serve as his own defense lawyer when he stands trial Monday for accusations that he killed six people and injured dozens more during last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade. Judge Jennifer Dorow honored his request to release...
