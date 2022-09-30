Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay Coleen Rooney £800,000 in legal costs after her failed libel trial. She could also have to pay an extra £700,000, making the total potential bill to be paid to Ms Rooney £1.5million. In a court order handed down by the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Steyn said Ms Vardy would have to pay the £800,000 sum by 4pm on 15 November. Ms Vardy will also have to pay the legal costs of journalists who were summoned as witnesses for the trial, as well as her own costs. Ms Vardy sued Ms...

