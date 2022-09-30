Read full article on original website
Moors Murders: No remains yet found in search for Keith Bennett
Police searching for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett have said no identifiable human remains have so far been found, as excavations continue. The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s. He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his...
Lev Tahor: Jewish sect leaders arrested in Mexico jungle raid freed
Leaders of a Jewish sect arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and sex crimes in Mexico have been freed. Their lawyer said the pair, who are foreign citizens, were released on Thursday night for lack of evidence. It followed a mass breakout of about 20 members of the sect held...
Duane Denny murder: Killer Nyiah Williams jailed for life after concealing body
A murderer who concealed his victim's body for weeks before dumping him by the River Thames has been jailed for life. Duane Denny's body was found in Erith, London, on 15 September 2021 after he was reported missing in Reading on 24 August. Nyiah Williams, 46, was found guilty of...
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
Stunning photo book celebrates England's 'greatest pubs', from a London boozer where Coldplay used to perform to a Salisbury inn serving 'a wealth of paranormal activity'
England is brimming with wonderful pubs - which makes the establishments that made the cut for this new tome very special indeed. Great Pubs of England by photographer Horst A Friedrichs and writer Stuart Husband, published by Prestel, honours 33 of England’s 'finest and most distinctive inns' with stunning photographs, all accompanied by absorbing descriptions that reveal their fascinating history.
Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay Coleen Rooney up to £1.5m after Wagatha trial
Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay Coleen Rooney £800,000 in legal costs after her failed libel trial. She could also have to pay an extra £700,000, making the total potential bill to be paid to Ms Rooney £1.5million. In a court order handed down by the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Steyn said Ms Vardy would have to pay the £800,000 sum by 4pm on 15 November. Ms Vardy will also have to pay the legal costs of journalists who were summoned as witnesses for the trial, as well as her own costs. Ms Vardy sued Ms...
Slough murder inquiry: Police introduce stop and search order
Police have been given more stop and search powers in Slough after a murder investigation was launched. The Section 60 order was introduced on Monday after a man in Earls Lane, Slough was fatally attacked by a group of men who had knocked him off his bike in a car.
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
Man stabbed in Haringey fatal fight was Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses
A man found stabbed to death in north London has been identified by police. Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, 19, was found with the stab injuries following a fight in Tottenham High Road, near Halcombe Market, in Haringey, at about 17:30 BST on Friday. Paramedics and police attended the scene, but...
Bruce Lehrmann: Trial for man accused of Australian parliament rape begins
The man accused of raping a colleague in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra has gone on trial. Former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann is charged with sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins in the office of a government minister in March 2019. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded not guilty and denies the pair...
George Murdoch: Reward over 1983 Aberdeen murder doubled to £50,000
A reward for information about the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 39 years ago has been doubled to £50,000 by relatives. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983. A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
Chris Kaba: Inquest opens into death of man shot by police
An inquest has been opened into the death of Chris Kaba, who was shot by armed police in south London. Coroner Andrew Harris offered his condolences to the family of the 24-year-old, who was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill on 5 September. Mr Kaba's family...
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Baby 'given alcohol' in north Wales taken into care
A baby shown apparently being forced to drink alcohol on social media has been taken into care. North Wales Police said it knew of the footage, which appears to show a young child being given a clear liquid. The force said the video showed a woman pouring from a clear...
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
