Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
Kentucky Fans Furious With Missed Call In Loss To Ole Miss
Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory. Levis scrambled for a few yards...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach
It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Comments / 0